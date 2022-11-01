https://sputniknews.com/20221101/uk-accused-in-nord-stream-attack-lula-wins-in-brazil-haitians-to-gitmo-1102897958.html

UK Accused in Nord Stream Attack; Lula Wins in Brazil; Haitians to Gitmo

UK Accused in Nord Stream Attack; Lula Wins in Brazil; Haitians to Gitmo

Former Brazilian president Lula De Silva won a squeaker to retake the presidency of Latin America's most consequential nation. 01.11.2022

UK Accused in Nord Stream Attack; Lula Wins in Brazil; Haitians to Gitmo Former Brazilian president Lula De Silva won a squeaker to retake the presidency of Latin America's most consequential nation.

Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss Brazil. Former Brazilian president Lula De Silva won a squeaker to retake the presidency of Latin America's most consequential nation.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Britain stands accused of launching a violent terrorist attack on the infrastructure of ostensible ally, Germany. Also, a former Italian prime minister is suggesting a method to end the conflict in Ukraine.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the new world order. President Putin made a powerful speech at the Valdai conference in which he outlined the dangers and opportunities presented by the multi-polar order that is organically arranging itself.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. President Biden is considering increasing drone attacks in Somalia. Also, Ethiopia nears victory over the TPLF.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A new investigative article outlines Israel's use of chemical and biological weapons against Arabs and Palestinians. Also, Black people die in the custody of UK police but the US empire only pushes the abuse trope against Iran.Kim Ives, filmmaker, journalist, and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti. The White House is considering putting Haitian immigrants in Gitmo. Also, peace groups push back against Cuba's sanctions.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Britons look to face more austerity and weaker rights under Rishi Sunak. Also, Czech protesters rail against the Ukraine proxy war.Barbara Arnwine, president and founder of Transformative Justice Coalition, and internationally renowned for contributions to critical justice issues including the passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1991, joins us to discuss SCOTUS. We examine the potential outcome of the SCOTUS examination of college affirmative action policies.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

