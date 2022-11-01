https://sputniknews.com/20221101/two-burn-to-death-several-injured-in-fire-at-factory-in-delhi---video-1102909343.html

Two Burn to Death, Several Injured in Fire at Factory in Delhi - Video

Media reports, quoting police officials, said that many were still trapped inside the building. Three people have been rescued so far. 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

Two people died of burns after a fire broke out at a footwear factory in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Tuesday. Several others were injured, according to the authorities. They were shifted to hospital and are all stable with only minor injuries.The same industrial area witnessed a fire incident at another footwear factory in September, but fortunately there were no casualties or injuries reported. In May this year, a massive fire broke out at a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka area, leaving as many as 27 people dead and 40 others injured. According to media reports, the building had not received clearance from the local fire department and was not equipped with fire extinguishers.

