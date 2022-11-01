International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221101/tourists-drive-car-on-cable-bridge-two-days-after-gujarat-tragedy-in-india-1102915765.html
Tourists Drive Car on Cable Bridge Two Days After Gujarat Tragedy in India
Tourists Drive Car on Cable Bridge Two Days After Gujarat Tragedy in India
As many as 141 people were killed after a cable-sustained bridge collapsed in the town of Morbi in Gujarat on October 30. The 140-year-old structure had been... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-01T12:57+0000
2022-11-01T12:57+0000
india
gujarat
bridge
bridge
bridge collapse
bridge collapse
narendra modi
narendra modi
prime minister
prime minister
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102918437_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_258940b0cac626db597efc42496898fe.jpg
Days after the tragic accident in the town of Morbi in the Indian state of Gujarat, a group of tourists were seen driving their car on a similar bridge over a river in Karnataka state.Viral videos showed locals confronting the visitors before forcing them to retreat with their car.The incident reportedly took place at the Shivapura Hanging Bridge, a popular tourist destination in Yellapura town of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district.The locals' main concern appeared to be the structural safety of the bridge, which was cited as the main reason behind the collapse of the structure in Morbi.According to reports, Morbi's bridge could only sustain the weight of 125 people, but over 500 were permitted on that evening, leading to its collapse. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the site of the accident and met with the injured that are recovering in a civil hospital there.During his time with the survivors, the PM was also seen enquiring about their health.India's PM interacted with people, including personnel from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who carried out rescue and relief operations in Morbi following the bridge collapse.
gujarat
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102918437_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7689778eeb584c289880279b143be72a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gujarat, bridge, bridge, bridge collapse, bridge collapse, narendra modi, narendra modi, prime minister, prime minister, injured toll, hospital, hospital
gujarat, bridge, bridge, bridge collapse, bridge collapse, narendra modi, narendra modi, prime minister, prime minister, injured toll, hospital, hospital

Tourists Drive Car on Cable Bridge Two Days After Gujarat Tragedy in India

12:57 GMT 01.11.2022
© AP Photo / Bhumika SaraswatiIndia's opposition Congress party's youth wing activists pay tribute to the victims of Sunday's bridge collapse in western Gujarat state by lighting candles in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
India's opposition Congress party's youth wing activists pay tribute to the victims of Sunday's bridge collapse in western Gujarat state by lighting candles in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2022
© AP Photo / Bhumika Saraswati
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
As many as 141 people were killed after a cable-sustained bridge collapsed in the town of Morbi in Gujarat on October 30. The 140-year-old structure had been under renovation for the past eight to twelve months and reopened only four days before its collapse.
Days after the tragic accident in the town of Morbi in the Indian state of Gujarat, a group of tourists were seen driving their car on a similar bridge over a river in Karnataka state.

Viral videos showed locals confronting the visitors before forcing them to retreat with their car.
The incident reportedly took place at the Shivapura Hanging Bridge, a popular tourist destination in Yellapura town of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district.
The locals' main concern appeared to be the structural safety of the bridge, which was cited as the main reason behind the collapse of the structure in Morbi.
According to reports, Morbi's bridge could only sustain the weight of 125 people, but over 500 were permitted on that evening, leading to its collapse.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the site of the accident and met with the injured that are recovering in a civil hospital there.
During his time with the survivors, the PM was also seen enquiring about their health.
India's PM interacted with people, including personnel from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who carried out rescue and relief operations in Morbi following the bridge collapse.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала