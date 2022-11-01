https://sputniknews.com/20221101/tourists-drive-car-on-cable-bridge-two-days-after-gujarat-tragedy-in-india-1102915765.html

Tourists Drive Car on Cable Bridge Two Days After Gujarat Tragedy in India

As many as 141 people were killed after a cable-sustained bridge collapsed in the town of Morbi in Gujarat on October 30. The 140-year-old structure had been... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

Days after the tragic accident in the town of Morbi in the Indian state of Gujarat, a group of tourists were seen driving their car on a similar bridge over a river in Karnataka state.Viral videos showed locals confronting the visitors before forcing them to retreat with their car.The incident reportedly took place at the Shivapura Hanging Bridge, a popular tourist destination in Yellapura town of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district.The locals' main concern appeared to be the structural safety of the bridge, which was cited as the main reason behind the collapse of the structure in Morbi.According to reports, Morbi's bridge could only sustain the weight of 125 people, but over 500 were permitted on that evening, leading to its collapse. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the site of the accident and met with the injured that are recovering in a civil hospital there.During his time with the survivors, the PM was also seen enquiring about their health.India's PM interacted with people, including personnel from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who carried out rescue and relief operations in Morbi following the bridge collapse.

