https://sputniknews.com/20221101/teenage-boy-dies-while-enacting-execution-scene-of-indian-freedom-fighter-bhagat-singh-1102900475.html
Teenage Boy Dies While Enacting Execution Scene of Indian Freedom Fighter Bhagat Singh
Teenage Boy Dies While Enacting Execution Scene of Indian Freedom Fighter Bhagat Singh
Back in 2020, a similar incident took place in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh state when 12-year-old Priyansh Malvya died accidentally while enacting... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-01T11:35+0000
2022-11-01T11:35+0000
2022-11-01T11:35+0000
india
suicide
hang
execution
play
school
high school
accident
killed
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19457/59/194575916_0:234:2831:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_955fd6c164473b5021fe6b17acc4ee94.jpg
A 12-year-old boy in Chitradurga district in the Indian state of Karnataka died on Saturday night while rehearsing an execution at his home, police said on Tuesday.Sanjay Gowda, a seventh grade pupil of SLV School in Kolar city, was given the leading role of Bhagat Singh in a school play. Singh was hanged by the British government for fatally shooting police superintendent John Saunders.The boy was home alone when the tragic incident took place. According to media reports, he was trying to recreate the original scene of Singh's execution and got a noose around his neck, which led to his death on the spot.The school authorities have expressed deep grief over the boy's death and have cancelled the play. The police have recovered the body and sent it for a postmortem.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19457/59/194575916_116:0:2671:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_363f70a1ec473cbdd30db92fe03b0fcd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
suicide, hang, execution, play, school, high school, accident, killed
suicide, hang, execution, play, school, high school, accident, killed
Teenage Boy Dies While Enacting Execution Scene of Indian Freedom Fighter Bhagat Singh
Back in 2020, a similar incident took place in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh state when 12-year-old Priyansh Malvya died accidentally while enacting Bhagat Singh's execution scene.
A 12-year-old boy in Chitradurga district in the Indian state of Karnataka died on Saturday night while rehearsing an execution at his home, police said on Tuesday.
Sanjay Gowda, a seventh grade pupil of SLV School in Kolar city, was given the leading role of Bhagat Singh in a school play. Singh was hanged by the British government for fatally shooting police superintendent John Saunders.
The boy was home alone when the tragic incident took place. According to media reports, he was trying to recreate the original scene of Singh's execution and got a noose around his neck, which led to his death on the spot.
The school authorities have expressed deep grief over the boy's death and have cancelled the play. The police have recovered the body and sent it for a postmortem.