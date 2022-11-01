https://sputniknews.com/20221101/sweden-heading-towards-a-grim-winter-finance-minister-warns-1102900294.html

Sweden 'Heading Towards a Grim Winter,' Finance Minister Warns

Sweden 'Heading Towards a Grim Winter,' Finance Minister Warns

In a recent October survey, 51 percent of Swedes said that they see a dark or very dark future, whereas a fresh review by the National Institute of Economic... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-01T06:02+0000

2022-11-01T06:02+0000

2022-11-01T06:02+0000

economy

news

scandinavia

sweden

inflation

crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105183/94/1051839400_0:116:4906:2876_1920x0_80_0_0_373b6544399322bd6aca1c7c850101e9.jpg

The current state of the Swedish economy is bleak and the Nordic country will enter a recession next year, according to the government's own forecast.The government expects Sweden to enter a recession with GDP falling by 0.4 percent next year, coupled with a slack economy. In its forecast, inflation for next year has been written up to 5.9 percent. Unemployment is also expected to rise from the current level of 6.5 percent.Given this, Svantesson urged a well-balanced fiscal policy to be able to bring down the high inflation and handle the overall economic downturn.“Getting rid of inflation is not the main task of fiscal policy, but it is important for us not to exacerbate the inflation that exists now”, Svantesson stressed.Svantesson warned that many of her compatriots will continue to experience tough economic times next year. At the same time, she warned that stimulating demand is not an option in the current circumstances, as it is bound to further feed the inflation.In just a week, the new Moderate-led government will present its first budget, negotiated with the national-conservative Sweden Democrats, which despite being proclaimed the “winners” of the election received no minister posts and opted out of the government coalition, instead providing outward support. Svantesson characterized the negotiations as “constructive” in tone.Meanwhile in an October survey by pollster Sifo, more than half of Swedes, 51 percent, answered that they see a dark or very dark future. Seven out of ten Swedes were concerned that many Swedish companies would have serious problems, whereas six out of ten were worried unemployment in society would increase, and two out of three felt worried that their own household expenses would increase.The looming economic depression manifested itself in a recent report by the National Institute of Economic Research, which indicated record-pessimistic expectations by Swedish households for the next twelve months.Right now, Sweden's economy is already under the weather as the result of backfiring EU sanctions against Russia, which despite being meant to “punish” Moscow for its special operation in Ukraine, only compounded both Europe's energy and cost-of-living crises. The overall inflation rate in Sweden reached a record 9.7 percent in September, a level unseen in decades, with some staples even hitting a two-digit pace.Swedbank, one of the nation’s largest, described the economic development for households as “the worst since the 90s”, and its chief economist Mattias Persson even envisaged the risk of a “complete stop in consumption” amid a “hard and cold” winter.

https://sputniknews.com/20221026/hard-and-cold-winter-ahead-major-swedish-bank-warns-1102660034.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221010/sweden-must-accept-lower-living-standard-ex-central-bank-chief-says-1101664586.html

scandinavia

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

news, scandinavia, sweden, inflation, crisis