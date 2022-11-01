International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221101/russia-to-donate-wheat-fuel-to-lebanon-after-suspending-grain-deal-lebanese-minister-says-1102909629.html
Russia to Donate Wheat, Fuel to Lebanon After Suspending Grain Deal, Lebanese Minister Says
Russia to Donate Wheat, Fuel to Lebanon After Suspending Grain Deal, Lebanese Minister Says
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanon will receive 25,000 tonnes of wheat and 10,000 tonnes of fuel free of charge from Russia, Acting Lebanese Minister of Public Works... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-01T10:14+0000
2022-11-01T10:14+0000
russia
middle east
lebanon
grain
wheat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095760861_0:195:2951:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_92b1aea2d5897e7e36fba637be0bd93b.jpg
"Russia will provide Lebanon with 25,000 tonnes of wheat and 10,000 tonnes of fuel for the country's power plants," Hamia said.The minister said the Russian ambassador in Beirut told him that Russian President Vladimir Putin already gave relevant orders, but the actual time of delivery would be determined later.On Saturday, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative after Ukraine attacked Russian military and civilian vessels in the Black Sea. Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Chumakov said on Monday that the grain deal was not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that only 3% to 5% of grain deal supplies went to the poorest countries, while some 35% headed to the EU and 34% to Turkey.On October 29, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said that Russia was ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to the struggling nations at no cost in the next four months and fully replace the Ukrainian grain exports, as well as organize grain deliveries to all concerned countries at reasonable prices. Patrushev noted that Russia has already harvested 150 million tonnes of grain this year, while its export potential is estimated at over 50 million tonnes.Lebanon has been plunged into a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, since 2019. Amid the crisis, the banking system was almost completely paralyzed, the national currency depreciated more than 20 times against the dollar. As a result, more than 70% of the population are living below the poverty line.
https://sputniknews.com/20221031/moscow-to-help-african-countries-amid-grain-deal-suspension-1102864598.html
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095760861_109:0:2840:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_15079d778fe59f35df82209d2c7fc8dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, lebanon, grain, wheat
middle east, lebanon, grain, wheat

Russia to Donate Wheat, Fuel to Lebanon After Suspending Grain Deal, Lebanese Minister Says

10:14 GMT 01.11.2022
© Sputnik / Igor KostinWheat at dusk
Wheat at dusk - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2022
© Sputnik / Igor Kostin
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanon will receive 25,000 tonnes of wheat and 10,000 tonnes of fuel free of charge from Russia, Acting Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamia told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Russia will provide Lebanon with 25,000 tonnes of wheat and 10,000 tonnes of fuel for the country's power plants," Hamia said.
The minister said the Russian ambassador in Beirut told him that Russian President Vladimir Putin already gave relevant orders, but the actual time of delivery would be determined later.
On Saturday, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative after Ukraine attacked Russian military and civilian vessels in the Black Sea. Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Chumakov said on Monday that the grain deal was not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that only 3% to 5% of grain deal supplies went to the poorest countries, while some 35% headed to the EU and 34% to Turkey.
Wheat is loaded aboard a cargo ship in the international port of Rostov-on-Don to be shipped to Turkey, on July 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2022
Russia
Moscow to Help African Countries Amid Grain Deal Suspension
Yesterday, 09:13 GMT
On October 29, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said that Russia was ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to the struggling nations at no cost in the next four months and fully replace the Ukrainian grain exports, as well as organize grain deliveries to all concerned countries at reasonable prices. Patrushev noted that Russia has already harvested 150 million tonnes of grain this year, while its export potential is estimated at over 50 million tonnes.
Lebanon has been plunged into a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, since 2019. Amid the crisis, the banking system was almost completely paralyzed, the national currency depreciated more than 20 times against the dollar. As a result, more than 70% of the population are living below the poverty line.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала