Russia Agrees to Help Sri Lanka With Fuel Supplies, Energy Minister Says

Russia Agrees to Help Sri Lanka With Fuel Supplies, Energy Minister Says

Sri Lanka is experiencing a serious shortage of foreign exchange, fuel, oil products, fertilizers, food and medicines, and will need at least three years to... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian government approved a request by the Sri Lankan authorities for help with the supply of oil products, the Minister of Energy of Sri Lanka, Kanchana Wijesekera, said on the sidelines of the international oil and gas exhibition ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi.According to Wijesekera, Sri Lanka buys oil and oil products from Russia through international traders, including those in Dubai and Singapore. Earlier, it was reported that more than half of Sri Lanka's oil imports, where fuel has actually run out because of the financial crisis, have been covered by supplies from Russia in recent months. As such, data from analytic firms suggests that since May, Colombo has imported 2.6Mln barrels of Russian oil, which is at least 60 percent of the total volume of hydrocarbons imported into the country.The island is facing the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, caused by a reduction in tourism because of the pandemic. That caused a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, forcing the authorities to introduce austerity and reduce imports.

