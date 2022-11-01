International
Portal to Hell? Spooky Black Smoke Ring in Sky Over Vietnam Baffles Social Media Users – Video
Portal to Hell? Spooky Black Smoke Ring in Sky Over Vietnam Baffles Social Media Users – Video
A video of an eerie black smoke ring in the sky has created a lot of buzz online as netizens flood social media speculating on what it could be. 01.11.2022
A mysterious black smoke ring floating in the sky over Vietnam has caught the attention of the netizens after a video of it went viral on social media.While some are calling it just a puff from a smoke machine or firework, others suggested it could be a "portal to hell," or witchcraft.Back in 2013, a similar black smoke ring appeared in the sky over Florida, US. It occurred due to a pyrotechnic test.Another identical smoke ring was sighted over Chicago in 2012 that appeared after an electrical transformer blew up.
Portal to Hell? Spooky Black Smoke Ring in Sky Over Vietnam Baffles Social Media Users – Video

13:33 GMT 01.11.2022
Sangeeta Yadav
