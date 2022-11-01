https://sputniknews.com/20221101/portal-to-hell-spooky-black-smoke-ring-in-sky-over-vietnam-baffles-social-media-users--photo-1102913211.html

Portal to Hell? Spooky Black Smoke Ring in Sky Over Vietnam Baffles Social Media Users – Video

A video of an eerie black smoke ring in the sky has created a lot of buzz online as netizens flood social media speculating on what it could be. 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

A mysterious black smoke ring floating in the sky over Vietnam has caught the attention of the netizens after a video of it went viral on social media.While some are calling it just a puff from a smoke machine or firework, others suggested it could be a "portal to hell," or witchcraft.Back in 2013, a similar black smoke ring appeared in the sky over Florida, US. It occurred due to a pyrotechnic test.Another identical smoke ring was sighted over Chicago in 2012 that appeared after an electrical transformer blew up.

