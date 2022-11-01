https://sputniknews.com/20221101/planet-killer-asteroid-able-to-wreak-devastating-impact-on-life-found-in-inner-solar-system-1102908053.html

'Planet Killer' Asteroid Able to Wreak 'Devastating Impact on Life' Found in Inner Solar System

date 2022-11-01

Three potentially “killer asteroids” have been spotted by astronomers hiding in the glare of the Sun. What makes the discovery of the trio of Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) even more noteworthy is that one of them is the largest potentially hazardous object for our planet Earth to be identified in the last eight years.The asteroids from within the orbits of Earth and Venus are typically difficult to observe as the Sun shields them from telescope observations. However, using the Dark Energy Camera mounted on the Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, an international team of scientists conducted a sweeping so-called “twilight survey” to scour the area, according to findings published by the team in The Astronomical Journal.According to the lead author of the study, one of the asteroids, called 2022 AP7, is 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) wide.Asteroids or comets that orbit the Sun in a path close to that of Earth’s, within 48.3 million kilometers (30 million miles) from our planet, are called Near-Earth Objects.Their sizes range from several meters to tens of kilometers. NEOs are typically monitored by astronomers as they could potentially hit our planet and, depending on their size, wreak considerable damage. The newly-discovered large asteroid 2022 AP7 has an orbit that could bring it within Earth’s path in the future, estimated the team. The NEO crosses our planet’s orbit when Earth is on the opposite side of the Sun in a pattern set to continue for centuries, revealed the study. However, they speculate that over time, the potentially “killer” asteroid’s orbital movement will become more in sync with Earth’s. While for it “will stay well away from Earth,” astronomers are unable to estimate just how dangerous the asteroid’s orbit may become.A NEO measuring 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) or larger “would have a devastating impact on life as we know it,” warned Scott S. Sheppard. He added that it could become a “mass extinction event like hasn’t been seen on Earth in millions of years.”The orbits of the other two asteroids – 2021 LJ4 and 2021 PH27 – are not estimated to pose any risk to Earth. One of these, 2021 PH27, is singled out by the team as the closest known asteroid to the Sun.Over the coming years, the team will continue their surveys, hoping to zoom in on more “planet killer” asteroids. Currently, scientists claim there are about 1,000 NEOs larger than 1 kilometer in size, with surveys over the last decade believing to have identified around 95 percent of them.According to the scientist, the DECam survey has offered a “unique chance to understand what types of objects are lurking in the inner Solar System.”

