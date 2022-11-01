https://sputniknews.com/20221101/lulas-win-in-brazil-continues-a-tremendous-regional-shift-to-the-left-1102896336.html

Lula's Win in Brazil Continues a Tremendous Regional Shift to The Left

Lula's Win in Brazil Continues a Tremendous Regional Shift to The Left

Lula Elected President In Brazil, Why Israeli Elections Won’t Change Palestinians’ Reality, Scheduled Far Right Conference In Tennessee 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-01T08:37+0000

2022-11-01T08:37+0000

2022-11-01T08:37+0000

by any means necessary

radio

brazil

lula da silva

israel

palestine

far-right

elon musk

twitter

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102905505_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_863b762b5d270717624fbd85d00a2c51.png

Lula’s Win In Brazil Continues A Tremendous Regional Shift To The Left Lula’s Win In Brazil Continues A Tremendous Regional Shift To The Left

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines to discuss the victory of Lula da Silva in the second round of Brazil’s presidential election, the alleged interference of police in the election by blocking public transportation and impeding voters from reaching polling locations, the ominous silence of Bolsonaro following Lula’s victory, and what Lula’s victory means for Brazil’s relationship with the US as his election marks a tremendous shift in Latin American politics.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the US Empire” to discuss the upcoming parliamentary elections in Israel and what that means for the occupation of Palestine, what the role of the Arab Israeli parties might be in the upcoming election and why nothing will fundamentally change for Palestinians, how Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to regain his former position as prime minister and how the racism inherent in Zionism is aiding him in that endeavor, and why the relationship between the US and Israel is unlikely to change no matter who wins the election.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Executive Director of One People’s Project to discuss an upcoming conference of the far-right organization American Renaissance, the presentation of this conference as a response to the uprisings against racism following the murder of George Floyd, how the state of Tennessee is working to protect the conference and applying restrictions to protesters that do not apply to conference attendees, and why only a popular movement can effectively challenge the rise of far-right white supremacist politics.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bryce Greene, Contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss Elon Musk’s control of Twitter and what his ties to the national security state forebode about the ability of radical voices to combat the narratives pushed by Washington to build support for imperial intervention, the UK’s recent rejection of Russian claims that its navy was involved in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and the continuing mainstream media no-fly zone on Ukraine, how the demonization of Vladimir Putin as a Hitlerian figure compares to the corporate media’s constant comparisons of other leaders to Hitler, and the real aims of the US drive toward a new cold war with Russia and China in order to secure its place as the unchallenged hegemon.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

brazil

israel

palestine

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

radio, brazil, lula da silva, israel, palestine, far-right, elon musk, twitter, ukraine, аудио