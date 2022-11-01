International
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
Lula Defeats Bolsonaro to Become New Brazilian President
Lula Defeats Bolsonaro to Become New Brazilian President
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the results of the Brazilian...
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to become new Brazilian President
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the results of the Brazilian presidential election.
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Co-Host “Political Misfits” on Radio SputnikJamarl Thomas - Co-Host “ Fault Lines” on Radio SputnikEd Martin - President of Phillis Schafley EaglesIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the Israeli elections and the mood amid ongoing tensions in the West Bank with clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians with former CIA officer and co-host of Radio Sputnik show “Political Misfits”.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Radio Sputnik show “Fault Lines”, to discuss Ignacio Lula Da Silva's victory over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a razor thin runoff election in Brazil.In the third hour, the hosts spoke with Ed Martin, President of Phillis Schafley Eagles, about Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi’s attack, along with the last week before US midterm elections take place on Nov. 8th.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Lula Defeats Bolsonaro to Become New Brazilian President

08:43 GMT 01.11.2022
Fault Lines
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to become new Brazilian President
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the results of the Brazilian presidential election.
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Co-Host “Political Misfits” on Radio Sputnik
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host “ Fault Lines” on Radio Sputnik
Ed Martin - President of Phillis Schafley Eagles
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the Israeli elections and the mood amid ongoing tensions in the West Bank with clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians with former CIA officer and co-host of Radio Sputnik show “Political Misfits”.
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Radio Sputnik show “Fault Lines”, to discuss Ignacio Lula Da Silva's victory over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a razor thin runoff election in Brazil.
In the third hour, the hosts spoke with Ed Martin, President of Phillis Schafley Eagles, about Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi’s attack, along with the last week before US midterm elections take place on Nov. 8th.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
