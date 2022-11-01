International
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Sirens Sound in Several Ukrainian Regions
President Vladimir Putin emphasized on Monday that Russian strikes on Ukraine could partly be considered as a response to Kiev's terrorist attacks on Russian... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International
russian precision strikes on ukraine
ukraine
russia
04:25 GMT 01.11.2022 (Updated: 04:33 GMT 01.11.2022)
Being updated
President Vladimir Putin emphasized on Monday that Russian strikes on Ukraine could partly be considered as a response to Kiev's terrorist attacks on Russian infrastructure.
The Russian armed forces continue to carry out retaliatory strikes on Ukraine, with air raid sirens being reported in a number of Ukrainian regions.
Over the weekend, the Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow was suspending its participation in the UN-mediated grain deal following Ukraine's UK-assisted drone attacks on vessels of the Russian Black Sea fleet in the bay of Sevastopol in Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Monday that the Ukrainian drones used the grain corridor to attack the Russian fleet and civilan vessels.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
05:23 GMT 01.11.2022
Resumption of Grain Deal Impossible For Now, Since Security Corridor is Being Used for Terror Attacks - State Duma Speaker
State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has warned that the resumption of the grain deal is impossible while the security corridor is being used for terrorist attacks.
“The resumption of the grain deal is impossible as long as the security corridor is used for terrorist attacks. Russia provided the Ukrainian side with the opportunity to export grain, which was supposed to go to the countries most in need in Africa and Asia. But only 3-4% went to these countries, while most of the grain went to rich states of the European Union," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.
05:05 GMT 01.11.2022
Russian Deputy Envoy to UN: West Failed to Prove That Kiev Was Not Involved in Attack on Black Sea Fleet
The West didn't deny Kiev's involvement in the attack on ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet backed by Western curators, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's first deputy envoy to the UN, wrote on his Telegram channel, addressing Monday's UN Security Council meeting.
04:35 GMT 01.11.2022
Explosion Outside Zaporozhye NPP Disconnected External Power Supply of Reactor Unit 4 - IAEA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A landmine explosion outside of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Sunday disconnected the main power supply to one of the ZNPP's reactors, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement.
"The explosion occurred yesterday evening outside the ZNPP’s perimeter fence, disconnecting the 750 kilovolt (kV) external power line between plant’s switchyard and the main electrical transformer of reactor unit 4," the IAEA said.
"Unit 4 is instead receiving the electricity it needs for cooling and other essential nuclear safety and security functions from a back-up line connecting the ZNPP to the switchyard of the nearby thermal power plant, Director General Grossi said, referring to information provided by the team of IAEA experts present at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant," according to the statement.
Russia's Defense Ministry stated on Sunday that Ukrainian artillery fired at Energodar and the territory adjacent to the ZNPP three times during the day. Enemy units were suppressed by Russian artillery return fire, and the radiation situation at the ZNPP was normal.
