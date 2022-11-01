LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Sirens Sound in Several Ukrainian Regions

The Russian armed forces continue to carry out retaliatory strikes on Ukraine, with air raid sirens being reported in a number of Ukrainian regions.
Over the weekend, the Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow was suspending its participation in the UN-mediated grain deal following Ukraine's UK-assisted drone attacks on vessels of the Russian Black Sea fleet in the bay of Sevastopol in Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Monday that the Ukrainian drones used the grain corridor to attack the Russian fleet and civilan vessels.
