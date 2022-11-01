International
Key Rivals Lapid, Netanyahu Vote in Israeli Legislative Polls
Key Rivals Lapid, Netanyahu Vote in Israeli Legislative Polls
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel’s Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, and one of his predecessors, Benjamin Netanyahu, cast votes on Tuesday in the country’s fifth... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International
Key Rivals Lapid, Netanyahu Vote in Israeli Legislative Polls

11:04 GMT 01.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / GIL COHEN-MAGENAn Israeli voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Kiryat Arba in the occupied West Bank on the outskirts of Hebron on November 1, 2022
An Israeli voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Kiryat Arba in the occupied West Bank on the outskirts of Hebron on November 1, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / GIL COHEN-MAGEN
International
India
Africa
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel’s Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, and one of his predecessors, Benjamin Netanyahu, cast votes on Tuesday in the country’s fifth parliamentary elections in less than four years.
Lapid, whose centrist Yesh Atid party lagged behind Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud in all recent opinion polls, said that the Knesset vote would determine the future of Israel.
"I call on everyone to vote for the future of our children, for the future of our country," he told supporters at a polling center in northern Tel Aviv.
Netanyahu, who is under investigation for corruption, cast his ballot in the city of Jerusalem. He said the right to vote was the most important right.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, also voted in Jerusalem. He praised Israel’s "flourishing democracy" and urged Israelis to respect their right to vote.
Nearly 6.8 people are eligible to vote in the 25th Knesset polls. Almost 16% voted three hours into the election, with polling places set to close at 8 p.m. (18:00 GMT).
Fears are that the turnout will be low and the result inconclusive, opening the prospect of lengthy coalition talks. Polls put Netanyahu’s Likud five seats ahead of Lapid’s Yesh Atid last week but it is still short of the 61-seat majority.
