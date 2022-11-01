International
Viral
'Grim & Tone Deaf': Netizens Cringe as US Army Uses HIMARS to Launch Halloween Candy at Kids
'Grim & Tone Deaf': Netizens Cringe as US Army Uses HIMARS to Launch Halloween Candy at Kids
Oklahoma US Army base Fort Sill, housing a Field Artillery School where soldiers train to use weapons like the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)...
Oklahoma-based Fort Sill, where soldiers train at its US Army Field Artillery School to fire weapons like the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), celebrated Halloween this year by launching candy at kids from a weapons system currently used by Kiev to kill civilians in Ukraine. The HIMARS was loaded with treats, after which the candy was blasted at youngsters dressed in costumes. A video of the event was uploaded to the official Twitter account of the Army base. It added that the "blast" was carried out by the 1-78 Field Artillery Battalion."How else would you expect us to give children candy on Halloween?" quipped the post. "FIRE MISSION!!!"The HIMARS is a multiple rocket launcher on wheels, 16 of which have already been delivered to the Kiev regime amid Russia's ongoing special operation there. The Pentagon is planning to send more of the systems, despite Russia warning that funneling weapons there only prolongs the conflict.The footage triggered outrage on social media, with many deploring it as "grim and utterly tone deaf."
'Grim & Tone Deaf': Netizens Cringe as US Army Uses HIMARS to Launch Halloween Candy at Kids

14:32 GMT 01.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / GINTS IVUSKANSHigh Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). File photo
High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / GINTS IVUSKANS
Svetlana Ekimenko
Oklahoma US Army base Fort Sill, housing a Field Artillery School where soldiers train to use weapons like the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), found a controversial way of celebrating Halloween this year.
Oklahoma-based Fort Sill, where soldiers train at its US Army Field Artillery School to fire weapons like the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), celebrated Halloween this year by launching candy at kids from a weapons system currently used by Kiev to kill civilians in Ukraine.
The HIMARS was loaded with treats, after which the candy was blasted at youngsters dressed in costumes. A video of the event was uploaded to the official Twitter account of the Army base. It added that the “blast” was carried out by the 1-78 Field Artillery Battalion.
"How else would you expect us to give children candy on Halloween?" quipped the post. "FIRE MISSION!!!"
The HIMARS is a multiple rocket launcher on wheels, 16 of which have already been delivered to the Kiev regime amid Russia's ongoing special operation there. The Pentagon is planning to send more of the systems, despite Russia warning that funneling weapons there only prolongs the conflict.
The footage triggered outrage on social media, with many deploring it as "grim and utterly tone deaf."
