https://sputniknews.com/20221101/finnish-coal-consumption-climbs-questioning-its-bid-for-carbon-neutrality-1102902308.html

Finnish Coal Consumption Climbs, Questioning Its Bid for Carbon Neutrality

Finnish Coal Consumption Climbs, Questioning Its Bid for Carbon Neutrality

Finland is not alone in putting mothballed coal-fired power plants back online, despite the environmental impacts. Apart from putting a question mark to the... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-01T06:38+0000

2022-11-01T06:38+0000

2022-11-01T06:38+0000

energy crisis in europe

finland

scandinavia

news

energy

coal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090663058_0:0:3169:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_6b47be628d733d2b03c337c3ee58df4d.jpg

Coal-powered electricity and heat generation has risen by 8 percent in the first nine months of this year, Statistics Finland has reported.Altogether, the Nordic country used some 1,277 tons of hard coal to generate electricity and heat between January and September.The news comes as Finland is bracing for rolling blackouts this winter amid an energy crisis caused by cuts in Russian gas and electricity. Arto Pahkin of the Finnish electricity grid operator Fingrid, went so far as to warn that there would a large-scale national disruption and that people could “die” without the planned outages.Earlier in October, the European Commission approved a 10-billion-euro ($9.8 billion) state aid package for Finnish electricity producers.Having lost access to Russian pipeline gas following the refusal to pay up in rubles, Finland is now forced to ramp up power- and heat-generation methods it has long been averse to, including coal and wood burning, which nowadays are frowned upon as unsustainable. Barely last year, energy company Helen owned by the City of Helsinki, said it was shutting down its coal-fired power plant in 2023, two years earlier than originally planned.Due to explosive demand since late summer, the price of firewood has doubled across Finland, prompting massive delays in deliveries and even shutdowns of online stores unable to keep up with the market requirements.The necessity of having to reverse itself, in turn, casts a shadow over Finland’s environmental commitments. Earlier, Finland has pledged to become carbon-neutral by 2035. A law completely banning the use of coal for energy generation in Finland is slated to enter into force in 2029.Meanwhile, the Nordic country is not alone in shifting back to coal-fired power plants, despite the environmental impacts. France, Germany and Poland are among the nations that are reviving previously mothballed coal power plants. This, in turn, revs up demand and drives import prices to exorbitant levels, even though coal was supposed to be the cheaper alternative to gas.

https://sputniknews.com/20221030/finland-braces-for-power-outages-amid-energy-gridlock-1102843522.html

finland

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

finland, scandinavia, news, energy, coal