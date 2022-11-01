https://sputniknews.com/20221101/elon-musk-confirms-8-monthly-fee-for-twitter-accounts-to-be-verified-1102930204.html
Elon Musk Confirms $8 Monthly Fee for Twitter Accounts to be Verified
"Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bulls***," Musk tweeted. "Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," adding that the price would be adjusted by country according to their nation's purchasing power parity (PPP).Musk also listed several other features that subscribers to the Blue service would get, including "priority in replies, mentions and search[es]," which he said is "essential to defeat spam/scam." Subscribers will also get the ability to post "long video and audio" , they would see only half as many ads as before, and would gain the ability to bypass paywalls with "publishers willing to work with us."He added that this would "give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators."MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, confirmed widespread rumors on Tuesday, announcing that Verified accounts will be charged $8 a month to retain their blue checkmark badges indicating their authenticity.
"Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bulls***," Musk tweeted
. "Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," adding that the price would be adjusted by country according to their nation's purchasing power parity (PPP).
Musk also listed several other features that subscribers to the Blue service would get, including "priority in replies, mentions and search[es]," which he said is "essential to defeat spam/scam." Subscribers will also get the ability to post "long video and audio" , they would see only half as many ads as before, and would gain the ability to bypass paywalls with "publishers willing to work with us."
He added that this would "give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators."
