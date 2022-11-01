https://sputniknews.com/20221101/delhi-court-summons-twitter-over-banned-account-restoration---report-1102912990.html

Delhi Court Summons Twitter Over Banned Account Restoration - Report

Delhi Court Summons Twitter Over Banned Account Restoration - Report

The Twitter account of political commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra was suspended following his controversial posts about the Indian Supreme Court decision to... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday requested a response from Twitter regarding a lawsuit filed by Abhijit Iyer Mitra that aims to have the ban on his Twitter account lifted, NDTV reports.Delhi High Court Judge Mini Pushkarna granted Twitter time to file a response to the original plea, which was filed in July."Issue summons. Written submissions (should be filed) in 30 days," the Justice Mini Pushkarna told Indian media.The plea also contains a request for the federal government to take action against the social network for the suspension of the account without following the procedure established by law.According to Indian media, Mitra posted a tweet alleging that the son of a sitting Supreme Court judge had participated in a debate on NDTV, and the news channel's editor later posted bail for Zubair's release. The tweet also allegedly contained some personal information, although Iyer denies this.The news comes after the microblogging site Twitter was acquired by the world's richest man, Elon Musk, whose main criticism of the platform was its policy of imposing permanent bans on individuals for "hate speech or the risk of inciting to violence."

