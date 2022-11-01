https://sputniknews.com/20221101/collins-english-dictionary-names-permacrisis-uks-word-of-the-year-1102925098.html

Collins English Dictionary Names 'Permacrisis' UK's Word of the Year

Collins English Dictionary Names 'Permacrisis' UK's Word of the Year

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Collins English Dictionary has named "permacrisis" as the UK's Word of the Year 2022 after picking among the likes of "partygate,"... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-01T14:59+0000

2022-11-01T14:59+0000

2022-11-01T14:59+0000

energy crisis in europe

uk

crisis

britain

dictionary

word of the year

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102924871_0:326:1727:1297_1920x0_80_0_0_50f87afabbb3952cc5aba134e7800fb4.jpg

"2022’s Word of the Year is permacrisis, a term that perfectly embodies the dizzying sense of lurching from one unprecedented event to another, as we wonder bleakly what new horrors might be around the corner," it said.Collins defines the word as "an extended period of instability and insecurity." It is one of this year’s additions to the online dictionary that relate to the ongoing crises.The word "partygate" emerged to refer to the political turbulence that gripped the United Kingdom after its then prime minister, Boris Johnson, was accused of holding illegal lockdown parties at his office."Quiet quitting" means doing no more work than one is contractually obliged to do. Meanwhile, the new adjective "Carolean" is derived from Carolus, the Latin for Charles, and denotes things related to the rule of the new British king, Charles III.

britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, crisis, britain, dictionary, word of the year