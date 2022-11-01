https://sputniknews.com/20221101/climate-crisis-to-persist-until-more-people-in-developed-nations-are-dying-gabonese-minister-says-1102904349.html

Climate Crisis to Persist 'Until More People in Developed Nations Are Dying,' Gabonese Minister Says

Climate Crisis to Persist 'Until More People in Developed Nations Are Dying,' Gabonese Minister Says

Officials in the African country have joined the choir of those concerned over whether the West is willing to take significant action on global warming. One of... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-01T12:41+0000

2022-11-01T12:41+0000

2022-11-01T12:41+0000

africa

africa

gabon

climate change

cop27

the united nations (un)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1101021625_1:0:3640:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_69be8f06f4915b8c263518dc645f01d9.jpg

Lee White, Gabon’s environment minister, expressed his distrust of the UN climate process, saying that the situation won't change "until more people in developed nations are dying because of the climate crisis."In a statement a week before COP 27, the official expressed a “sense of betrayal” and fear for the future of his children.According to him, the promised financial help for poorer countries ($100 billion yearly, as determined by the COP in 2009) to tackle the consequences of the climate crisis is not reaching those in need.White's statement comes after Martin Griffiths, the chief of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said last week that he had no idea where the promised $100 billion a year to combat the effects of global warming in developing countries had gone.The minister declared that Gabon is ready to play its part in fighting global warming. While dependent on oil, Gabon is aiming for reforms and recognizes “that the oil industry will disappear.” In White’s opinion, urgent action has to be undertaken.The minister's statements come ahead of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, which is to be held from November 6 to 18, 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.White was not the first to raise the issue of developed countries' responsibility for global warming and their unwillingness to support the most vulnerable regions.In September, Representatives of 24 African countries issued a collective statement calling for developed nations to act in accordance with their financial commitments related to the climate crisis in Africa.The discontent with Western climate policies is voiced against the backdrop of tragic events in Africa. According to UNEP, while contributing just two or three percent to global gas emissions, Africa suffers disproportionally from the impacts of climate change, such as droughts, floods, and famine.As late as in October 2022, more than 600 people were killed in massive flooding in Nigeria. Since January 2021, a massive drought has displaced one million Somalis .

https://sputniknews.com/20221028/will-cop27-address-africa-climate-issues-and-loss--damage-compensation-1102798716.html

africa

gabon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

africa, gabon, climate change, cop27, the united nations (un)