At Least 14 People Injured in Shooting During Halloween Festivities in Chicago

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fourteen people, including three minors, were injured in a shooting during Halloween festivities in the US city of Chicago, local police... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

The incident occurred at about 09:30 p.m. on Monday (02:30 GMT on Tuesday), when unidentified assailants opened fire from a car at a group of people gathered in a popular place. The shooting lasted for a few seconds. Preliminary data showed that there were two shooters.Investigation into the incident is underway. The motives of the shooters are unknown, the police said.

