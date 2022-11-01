International
At Least 14 People Injured in Shooting During Halloween Festivities in Chicago
The incident occurred at about 09:30 p.m. on Monday (02:30 GMT on Tuesday), when unidentified assailants opened fire from a car at a group of people gathered in a popular place. The shooting lasted for a few seconds. Preliminary data showed that there were two shooters.Investigation into the incident is underway. The motives of the shooters are unknown, the police said.
07:46 GMT 01.11.2022
© AP Photo / David ZalubowskiA display of Halloween pumpkins sits on the front porch of a home Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Garretson, S.D.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fourteen people, including three minors, were injured in a shooting during Halloween festivities in the US city of Chicago, local police said in the early hours of Tuesday.
The incident occurred at about 09:30 p.m. on Monday (02:30 GMT on Tuesday), when unidentified assailants opened fire from a car at a group of people gathered in a popular place. The shooting lasted for a few seconds. Preliminary data showed that there were two shooters.
"We have reported at least up to 14 people shot. They are all in various conditions between critical and non life-threatening. We also have a person struck by a vehicle at the scene as well," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters, specifying that there are minors aged three, 11 and 13 among the victims.
Investigation into the incident is underway. The motives of the shooters are unknown, the police said.
