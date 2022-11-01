https://sputniknews.com/20221101/africa-should-create-common-economic-interest-group-with-brics-ex-algerian-minister-says-1102914337.html

‘Africa Should Create Common Economic Interest Group With BRICS,’ Ex-Algerian Minister Says

Algeria’s former minister of industry believes that African countries should join BRICS as soon as possible, aiming to create a common economic interest group... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

In an interview with Sputnik, former Minister of Industry and Mines Ferhat Ait Ali Braham welcomed the election of Workers' Party leader Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva as president of Brazil. The latter has forged strong ties with African countries."Lula Da Silva, in visiting virtually all the countries of Africa, did not just do it as a good Samaritan. He did it simply because he believes that emerging countries like Brazil have a lot to contribute to Africa, because at one point they were equivalent in terms of development. But also, it [Brazil] has a lot to learn from Africa," Ferhat Ait Ali said.The former Algerian minister believes that “it is with this kind of emerging power and also with the rest of the BRICS [which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa] that we must create a group of common economic interests. We have a common destiny (...), because we are facing a system that believes in the accumulation of capital at any cost by any means imaginable.”"I think that the members of BRICS should invite the countries closest in terms of economic emergence to join, and African countries that are more balanced economically should try to join the group as soon as possible. Because the capitalist logic that allows 10% of humanity to consume 80% of wealth is no longer an option," Ferhat Ait Ali said.‘Brazil Has a Role to Play’According to Sputnik's interlocutor, Brazil would like to expand its activities to a continent that shares several common features with South America."In terms of rainfall, which is lower than in the Sahel, and in terms of the nature of the soil. So, we can say that Brazil has a role to play from Burkina Faso to the Congo. Also, in the mining sector, the Brazilians are well equipped and have two centuries of experience in this area, and can bring their expertise to Africans who, today, give mining concessions to capitalist groups that do not give even a tenth or a fifth to these countries, where the resources come from," Ferhat Ait Ali said.In the case of [cooperation with] BRICS, "it would be better," he says. There are BRICS countries that are also specialized in mining and have shown interest in it, such as China and Russia. "To be able to take charge of the exploitation of African mining resources for the benefit of all parties, namely Africans themselves, who are the owners of these resources," the former minister stressed.Da Silva's ElectionFerhat Ait Ali also stressed that he expected the reelection of Lula Da Silva."He wanted to make Brazil great. He still wants it. The Brazilian people believe in his will and his vision (...). He wanted to create a dynamic Brazilian economy, but not disconnected from its natural environment," he said.

