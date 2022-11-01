https://sputniknews.com/20221101/afghan-women-collect-saffron-flowers-1102908785.html

Afghan Women Collect Saffron Flowers

Afghan Women Collect Saffron Flowers

Saffron is a spice derived from Crocus sativus flowers, commonly known as “saffron crocus.” Its cultivation in Afghanistan was promoted in a bid to take local... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

The stigma and styles of saffron flowers are first collected, dried, and then used for seasoning food and coloring substances, varying from orange to red. Saffron is believed to originate in Iran, although Greece and Mesopotamia have also been suggested as the possible places of origin. Being traded and used for thousands of years, saffron is now the world’s most expensive spice by weight.Afghan saffron was once recognized as the best kind. In 2022, the approximate price range for Afghan saffron is between $776.94 and $1,011.19 per kilogram, or between $352.41 and $458.67 per pound. Referred to as "red gold," Afghan saffron has become one of the top items of export for the country, while crocus plantations have become a place of employment and source of income for many Afghan farmers. Now, more and more of them are turning to growing this kind of spice, as it is highly economically beneficial and not "haram," like drugs.

