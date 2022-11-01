International
Afghan Women Collect Saffron Flowers
Afghan Women Collect Saffron Flowers
Saffron is a spice derived from Crocus sativus flowers, commonly known as “saffron crocus.” Its cultivation in Afghanistan was promoted in a bid to take local... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International
Saffron is a spice derived from Crocus sativus flowers, commonly known as “saffron crocus.” Its cultivation in Afghanistan was promoted in a bid to take local farmers away from growing poppies — the raw material for opium and heroin.
The stigma and styles of saffron flowers are first collected, dried, and then used for seasoning food and coloring substances, varying from orange to red.
Saffron is believed to originate in Iran, although Greece and Mesopotamia have also been suggested as the possible places of origin. Being traded and used for thousands of years, saffron is now the world’s most expensive spice by weight.
Afghan saffron was once recognized as the best kind. In 2022, the approximate price range for Afghan saffron is between $776.94 and $1,011.19 per kilogram, or between $352.41 and $458.67 per pound.
Referred to as "red gold," Afghan saffron has become one of the top items of export for the country, while crocus plantations have become a place of employment and source of income for many Afghan farmers. Now, more and more of them are turning to growing this kind of spice, as it is highly economically beneficial and not "haram," like drugs.
An Afghan woman harvests saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province on October 31, 2022.
An Afghan woman harvests saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province on October 31, 2022. - Sputnik International
1/7
© AFP 2022 / Mohsen Karimi
An Afghan woman harvests saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province on October 31, 2022. (Photo by Mohsen KARIMI / AFP)
Afghan women harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province on October 31, 2022.
Afghan women harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province on October 31, 2022 - Sputnik International
2/7
© AFP 2022 / Mohsen Karimi
Afghan women harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province on October 31, 2022. (Photo by Mohsen KARIMI / AFP)
An Afghan man along with children harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province on October 31, 2022.
An Afghan man along with children harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province on October 31, 2022. - Sputnik International
3/7
© AFP 2022 / Mohsen Karimi
An Afghan man along with children harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province on October 31, 2022. (Photo by Mohsen KARIMI / AFP)
Afghan women harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province on October 31, 2022.
Afghan women harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province on October 31, 2022. - Sputnik International
4/7
© AFP 2022 / Mohsen Karimi
Afghan women harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province on October 31, 2022. (Photo by Mohsen KARIMI / AFP)
Afghan women workers separate saffron threads from harvested flowers at a processing centre in Herat province on October 31, 2022.
Afghan women workers separate saffron threads from harvested flowers at a processing centre in Herat province on October 31, 2022. - Sputnik International
5/7
© AFP 2022 / Mohsen Karimi
Afghan women workers separate saffron threads from harvested flowers at a processing centre in Herat province on October 31, 2022.
Afghan women carry baskets of saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province on October 31, 2022.
Afghan women carry baskets of saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province on October 31, 2022. - Sputnik International
6/7
© AFP 2022 / Mohsen Karimi
Afghan women carry baskets of saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province on October 31, 2022.
Afghan women workers separate saffron threads from harvested flowers at a processing centre in Herat province on October 31, 2022.
Afghan women workers separate saffron threads from harvested flowers at a processing centre in Herat province on October 31, 2022. - Sputnik International
7/7
© AFP 2022 / Mohsen Karimi
Afghan women workers separate saffron threads from harvested flowers at a processing centre in Herat province on October 31, 2022.
