'Zombie' Pigeons Walk in UK After Infection Leaves Them With Twisted Necks - Reports

According to media reports, there is no treatment for 'Pigeon Paramyxovirus' (PPMV), also known as Newcastle's Disease, which affects a birds' neurological... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

A new infectious disease has gripped hundreds of pigeons in the United Kingdom, leaving them with twisted necks, trembling wings and unable to move or fly, local social media reports claim.Local pigeons reportedly started acting "like zombies" after contracting 'Pigeon Paramyxovirus' (PPMV), and within just a few days, hundreds of them have reportedly died due to the infection.Animal protection activists told local media that the number of "grounded" pigeons has increased in the past few weeks, while many infected birds have been humanely euthanized.Several netizens have taken to social media to share pictures and videos of the pigeons.

