'Zombie' Pigeons Walk in UK After Infection Leaves Them With Twisted Necks - Reports
According to media reports, there is no treatment for 'Pigeon Paramyxovirus' (PPMV), also known as Newcastle's Disease, which affects a birds' neurological... 31.10.2022
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1f/1102864706_0:176:3014:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_d72d5415f4898cc12b534208d347e846.jpg
A new infectious disease has gripped hundreds of pigeons in the United Kingdom, leaving them with twisted necks, trembling wings and unable to move or fly, local social media reports claim.Local pigeons reportedly started acting "like zombies" after contracting 'Pigeon Paramyxovirus' (PPMV), and within just a few days, hundreds of them have reportedly died due to the infection.Animal protection activists told local media that the number of "grounded" pigeons has increased in the past few weeks, while many infected birds have been humanely euthanized.Several netizens have taken to social media to share pictures and videos of the pigeons.
09:08 GMT 31.10.2022
People passing pigeons to walk over the London Bridge to work in the City of London on Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2022
According to media reports, there is no treatment for 'Pigeon Paramyxovirus' (PPMV), also known as Newcastle's Disease, which affects a birds' neurological system and is usually spread in cold and wet weather. Other birds, including doves, are also at risk of contracting the disease.
A new infectious disease has gripped hundreds of pigeons in the United Kingdom, leaving them with twisted necks, trembling wings and unable to move or fly, local social media reports claim.
Local pigeons reportedly started acting "like zombies" after contracting 'Pigeon Paramyxovirus' (PPMV), and within just a few days, hundreds of them have reportedly died due to the infection.
Animal protection activists told local media that the number of "grounded" pigeons has increased in the past few weeks, while many infected birds have been humanely euthanized.
Several netizens have taken to social media to share pictures and videos of the pigeons.
Twitter screenshot of pigeons infected by neurological disease leaving them with twisted necks in U.K.
