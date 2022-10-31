https://sputniknews.com/20221031/world-leaders-offer-huge-congratulations-to-lula-da-silva-on-presidential-runoff-win-1102868274.html

World Leaders Offer ‘Huge Congratulations’ to Lula da Silva on Presidential Runoff Win

In Brazil’s general election on October 2, Lula gained 48.4% of the vote, while Bolsonaro obtained 43.2%. Since neither of the candidates managed to get over... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

World leaders have offered congratulations to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, widely known as Lula, on his victory in the Sunday presidential runoff in Brazil, which saw the 77-year-old victorious in the competition with incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, winning 50.90% of the vote.“I hope that by joint efforts we will ensure the further development of constructive Russian-Brazilian cooperation in all areas,” Putin stressed.US President Joe Biden tweeted that he is sending his congratulations to Lula “on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections.” Biden added that he was eager to work “together to continue the cooperation” between the US and Brazil “in the months and years ahead.”Modi’s Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif wished Lula “great success”, expressing a desire to work with the Brazilian president-elect “to enhance bilateral relations”. Sharif added that the two “share consensus on the dangers of climate change.”Sunak's Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau made it clear in his Twitter post that he was keen to work with Lula in order “to strengthen the partnership between our countries, to deliver results for Canadians and Brazilians, and to advance shared priorities – like protecting the environment.”Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended “huge congratulations” to da Silva “on a tremendous victory in the Brazilian elections,” indicating his intent to collaborate with Lula “on protecting our global environment.”Ramaphosa’s Kenyan counterpart William Samoei Ruto underscored that his country “looks forward to closer relations with Brazil for the prosperity of our citizens."A separate message came from Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor who leaked extensive US intelligence surveillance operations, who tweeted in Portuguese that he offers “congratulations to Lula and Brazil for the victory.”This followed da Silva delivering a speech after he prevailed over Bolsonaro by getting support from a record 60.2 million voters (50.90 percent) in the Sunday runoff, in which the incumbent president gained 49.10 percent.Lula, who became president in 2003 and served two terms until 2010, has been praised for the extensive social welfare program he introduced during his presidency, helping lift tens of millions into the middle class, and presiding over the country’s economic boom. The 77-year-old left office with an approval rating of 83 percent.His latest election campaign focused on taxing the rich, introducing a policy for land reform, raising the minimum wage, and fighting the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.

