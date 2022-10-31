International
World Leaders Offer 'Huge Congratulations' to Lula da Silva on Presidential Runoff Win
World Leaders Offer ‘Huge Congratulations’ to Lula da Silva on Presidential Runoff Win
In Brazil’s general election on October 2, Lula gained 48.4% of the vote, while Bolsonaro obtained 43.2%. Since neither of the candidates managed to get over... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International
americas
brazil
luiz inacio lula da silva
presidential runoff
win
support
jair bolsonaro
World leaders have offered congratulations to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, widely known as Lula, on his victory in the Sunday presidential runoff in Brazil, which saw the 77-year-old victorious in the competition with incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, winning 50.90% of the vote.“I hope that by joint efforts we will ensure the further development of constructive Russian-Brazilian cooperation in all areas,” Putin stressed.US President Joe Biden tweeted that he is sending his congratulations to Lula “on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections.” Biden added that he was eager to work “together to continue the cooperation” between the US and Brazil “in the months and years ahead.”Modi’s Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif wished Lula “great success”, expressing a desire to work with the Brazilian president-elect “to enhance bilateral relations”. Sharif added that the two “share consensus on the dangers of climate change.”Sunak's Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau made it clear in his Twitter post that he was keen to work with Lula in order “to strengthen the partnership between our countries, to deliver results for Canadians and Brazilians, and to advance shared priorities – like protecting the environment.”Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended “huge congratulations” to da Silva “on a tremendous victory in the Brazilian elections,” indicating his intent to collaborate with Lula “on protecting our global environment.”Ramaphosa’s Kenyan counterpart William Samoei Ruto underscored that his country “looks forward to closer relations with Brazil for the prosperity of our citizens."A separate message came from Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor who leaked extensive US intelligence surveillance operations, who tweeted in Portuguese that he offers “congratulations to Lula and Brazil for the victory.”This followed da Silva delivering a speech after he prevailed over Bolsonaro by getting support from a record 60.2 million voters (50.90 percent) in the Sunday runoff, in which the incumbent president gained 49.10 percent.Lula, who became president in 2003 and served two terms until 2010, has been praised for the extensive social welfare program he introduced during his presidency, helping lift tens of millions into the middle class, and presiding over the country’s economic boom. The 77-year-old left office with an approval rating of 83 percent.His latest election campaign focused on taxing the rich, introducing a policy for land reform, raising the minimum wage, and fighting the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.
americas
brazil
World Leaders Offer ‘Huge Congratulations’ to Lula da Silva on Presidential Runoff Win

11:37 GMT 31.10.2022 (Updated: 12:14 GMT 31.10.2022)
Brazilian president-elect for the leftist Workers Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva greets supporters at the Paulista avenue after winning the presidential run-off election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 30, 2022
Oleg Burunov
In Brazil’s general election on October 2, Lula gained 48.4% of the vote, while Bolsonaro obtained 43.2%. Since neither of the candidates managed to get over 50% in the first round, a runoff was scheduled for October 30.
World leaders have offered congratulations to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, widely known as Lula, on his victory in the Sunday presidential runoff in Brazil, which saw the 77-year-old victorious in the competition with incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, winning 50.90% of the vote.
In a congratulatory telegram on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his “sincere congratulations” to the Brazilian president-elect, adding that “the voting results confirmed” da Silva’s “high political authority.”
“I hope that by joint efforts we will ensure the further development of constructive Russian-Brazilian cooperation in all areas,” Putin stressed.
Americas
Lula da Silva Clinches Third Presidential Term After Besting Bolsonaro in Brazil's Runoff Election
Yesterday, 23:02 GMT
US President Joe Biden tweeted that he is sending his congratulations to Lula “on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections.” Biden added that he was eager to work “together to continue the cooperation” between the US and Brazil “in the months and years ahead.”
POTUS was echoed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stressed in a Monday tweet that he looks forward to “working closely together to further deepen and widen our bilateral relations, as also our cooperation on global issues.”
Modi’s Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif wished Lula “great success”, expressing a desire to work with the Brazilian president-elect “to enhance bilateral relations”. Sharif added that the two “share consensus on the dangers of climate change.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his part pointed out that he was eager to work together on “the issues that matter to the UK and Brazil, from growing the global economy to protecting the planet’s natural resources and promoting democratic values.”

Sunak's Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau made it clear in his Twitter post that he was keen to work with Lula in order “to strengthen the partnership between our countries, to deliver results for Canadians and Brazilians, and to advance shared priorities – like protecting the environment.”
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended “huge congratulations” to da Silva “on a tremendous victory in the Brazilian elections,” indicating his intent to collaborate with Lula “on protecting our global environment.”
The same tone was expressed by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, who congratulated Lula on “his successful election to the position of President of the Republic of Brazil.” Ramaphosa signaled South Africa’s willingness to cooperate “the government of Brazil under the leadership of Mr. da Silva.”
Ramaphosa’s Kenyan counterpart William Samoei Ruto underscored that his country “looks forward to closer relations with Brazil for the prosperity of our citizens."
A separate message came from Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor who leaked extensive US intelligence surveillance operations, who tweeted in Portuguese that he offers “congratulations to Lula and Brazil for the victory.”
This followed da Silva delivering a speech after he prevailed over Bolsonaro by getting support from a record 60.2 million voters (50.90 percent) in the Sunday runoff, in which the incumbent president gained 49.10 percent.
World
Brazil’s Lula da Silva Will Be ‘A Major Political Force’ Next Year, Journalist Brian Mier Explains
17 March 2021, 13:50 GMT
“They tried to bury me alive and I’m here,” Lula said, adding that he wants to focus on uniting the 215 million Brazilian people despite toxic political differences. According to him, “There are not two Brazils. We are one country, one people—a great nation.”
Lula, who became president in 2003 and served two terms until 2010, has been praised for the extensive social welfare program he introduced during his presidency, helping lift tens of millions into the middle class, and presiding over the country’s economic boom. The 77-year-old left office with an approval rating of 83 percent.
His latest election campaign focused on taxing the rich, introducing a policy for land reform, raising the minimum wage, and fighting the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.
