Video: Thousands of Supporters Descend on Sao Paulo to Celebrate Lula da Silva's Election Win

Video: Thousands of Supporters Descend on Sao Paulo to Celebrate Lula da Silva's Election Win

The Sunday win by Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva marks the first time since Brazil's 1985 return to democracy that the incumbent president... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

Thousands of supporters descended on Paulista Avenue in Brazil's Sao Paulo late Sunday to celebrate the highly-anticipated victory of leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is now set to start his third presidential term come January.Footage of the celebrations have shown da Silva supporters cheering, crying and dancing in the streets of Sao Paulo, as others are seen igniting fireworks.Some supporters took the opportunity to take a shot at Brazilian football star Neymar, who threw his backing behind incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Earlier this week, the Paris Saint-Germain player reaffirmed his support by saying: "The values that the president represents, they are the same as mine."With 99.99% of the ballots accounted for, da Silva managed to win with 50.90% of the vote, whereas Bolsonaro claimed another 49.10%. Considered Brazil's closest election in over three decades, da Silva won the nation's top job by claiming 2.13 million votes. In 2014, Brazil saw former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff elected with a similar slim lead of just 3.46 million votes.Shortly after the race was called by the nation's election authority, da Silva told his supporters that the win would mark the start of good things to come for the South American country. "This is the victory of an immense democratic movement that was formed, above political parties, personal interests and ideologies, so that democracy would win," he said.As for Bolsonaro, he has not yet publicly commented on his reelection loss.Prior to the Sunday runoff, a Datafolha poll found that some 49% of Brazilians were in favor of da Silva winning the presidential ticket. Another 44% of individuals sided with Bolsonaro.

