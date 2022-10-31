https://sputniknews.com/20221031/uk-aided-ukrainian-attempt-at-sabotaging-grain-deal-to-backfire-expert-says-1102882511.html

UK-Aided Ukrainian Attempt at Sabotaging Grain Deal to Backfire, Expert Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine attacked Russian naval ships that escorted vital grain exports in an attempt to escalate the hunger crisis for the world and blame... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

opinion & analysis

russia

ukraine

grain

black sea

Russia quit the UN- and Turkey-brokered grain shipping deal on Saturday after its Black Sea naval ships and civil vessels were attacked in a drone strike that it said was coordinated by the UK. Russia, a leading global grain producer, promised to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to the poorest countries free of charge in the coming months to offset shortfalls from Ukrainian exports.He believes, however, that the opposite will likely happen.The attack caused wheat and corn to trade higher on the global stock markets on Monday after the July grain deal saw cereal and vegetable oil prices drop to pre-conflict levels.Gave, the founder of TVLibertes news channel, said Russia only stood to benefit from the Ukrainian drone strike because it would inflate its grain revenues, while its offer of free grain to those in need would strengthen its image as a reliable partner among the developing countries.He also called Ukraine's behavior irresponsible because it risked a deal that had been painstakingly negotiated by Turkey to stage a "public relations exercise and a provocation to create the buzz.""I see Russia gaining more and more capacity to influence 'the rest of the world' and turn developing countries away from the West," Gave said. "The consequences are very bad for the countries of destination of the grain export. The West should stop involving itself more and more as a co-belligerent in the conflict and actively support negotiations," he cautioned.

russia, ukraine, grain, black sea