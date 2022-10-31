https://sputniknews.com/20221031/trump-files-appeal-to-us-supreme-court-to-block-release-of-tax-documents---legal-plea-1102896018.html

Trump Files Appeal to US Supreme Court to Block Release of Tax Documents - Legal Plea

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Former President Donald Trump has filed an appeal with the US Supreme Court asking then to block the release of his tax documents to a... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

"This case raises important questions about the separation of powers that will affect every future President," the appeal said. "The only way to preserve these certiorari-worthy questions and to avoid causing Applicants irreparable harm is for this Court to grant an administrative stay by Wednesday, November 2."The Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled to allow the release of the Internal Revenue Service documents pertaining to Trump to go into effect on October 3.Trump's appeal, therefore, called on the US Supreme Court to stay the issuance of the mandate pending the filing and disposition of a petition for writ of certiorari.The US House of Representatives committee is investigating Trump's alleged role in the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the 2020 presidential election returns were being certified inside it.

