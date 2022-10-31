https://sputniknews.com/20221031/south-korea-mulls-improved-crowd-control-measures-after-deadly-stampede-in-seoul-1102876098.html

South Korea Mulls Improved Crowd Control Measures After Deadly Stampede in Seoul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South Korean president suggested on Monday developing crowd control measures for spontaneous events after at least 154 people died in a...

President Yoon Suk-yeol held a weekly meeting on Monday with the prime minister as well as the interior and health ministers to discuss their response to the tragedy that took place in Seoul on Saturday, South Korean Yonhap news agency reported, citing his deputy spokesman.Rules require organizers of mass events to draw up a safety plan and run it by local authorities and the police. An unorganized event would reportedly require police to adopt minimal safety measures at their discretion.Many of those crushed as thousands of Halloween partygoers tried to squeeze into a narrow street lined with bars and restaurants were in their 20s. The president promised a thorough investigation and assistance with funerals and medical treatment.

