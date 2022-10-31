https://sputniknews.com/20221031/south-korea-mulls-improved-crowd-control-measures-after-deadly-stampede-in-seoul-1102876098.html
South Korea Mulls Improved Crowd Control Measures After Deadly Stampede in Seoul
South Korea Mulls Improved Crowd Control Measures After Deadly Stampede in Seoul
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South Korean president suggested on Monday developing crowd control measures for spontaneous events after at least 154 people died in a... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-31T14:04+0000
2022-10-31T14:04+0000
2022-10-31T14:04+0000
world
south korea
crowd
stampede
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102833126_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_71f08aaed0ba5266ecbffe2cbfb957f2.jpg
President Yoon Suk-yeol held a weekly meeting on Monday with the prime minister as well as the interior and health ministers to discuss their response to the tragedy that took place in Seoul on Saturday, South Korean Yonhap news agency reported, citing his deputy spokesman.Rules require organizers of mass events to draw up a safety plan and run it by local authorities and the police. An unorganized event would reportedly require police to adopt minimal safety measures at their discretion.Many of those crushed as thousands of Halloween partygoers tried to squeeze into a narrow street lined with bars and restaurants were in their 20s. The president promised a thorough investigation and assistance with funerals and medical treatment.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102833126_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2455d4e3e9e16df222ddb0b2225d7081.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
south korea, crowd, stampede
south korea, crowd, stampede
South Korea Mulls Improved Crowd Control Measures After Deadly Stampede in Seoul
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South Korean president suggested on Monday developing crowd control measures for spontaneous events after at least 154 people died in a Halloween crowd crush over the weekend.
President Yoon Suk-yeol held a weekly meeting on Monday with the prime minister as well as the interior and health ministers to discuss their response to the tragedy that took place in Seoul
on Saturday, South Korean Yonhap news agency reported, citing his deputy spokesman.
"President Yoon stressed the need to come up with a crowd accident prevention safety control system for use during spontaneous group events that, like in this instance, do not have an organizer," Lee Jae-myoung told reporters.
Rules require organizers of mass events to draw up a safety plan and run it by local authorities and the police. An unorganized event would reportedly require police to adopt minimal safety measures at their discretion.
Many of those crushed
as thousands of Halloween partygoers tried to squeeze into a narrow street lined with bars and restaurants were in their 20s. The president promised a thorough investigation and assistance with funerals and medical treatment.