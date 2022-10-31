https://sputniknews.com/20221031/source-decisions-of-kiev-ankara-un-on-traffic-under-grain-deal-non-binding-for-russia-1102856535.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decisions made by Kiev, Ankara and the United Nations on the movement of ships under the grain deal do not oblige Russia to do anything... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul (JCC), which controls the transportation of Ukrainian grain, announced on Sunday that Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations had agreed on the traffic route for October 31 for 14 vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative. In a later update, the JCC said that the movement plan for two more ships was agreed upon, bringing the total number of vessels to 16 (12 outbound and 4 inbound).On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. The Russian foreign ministry, for its part, stressed that the deal has been "suspended indefinitely," since Moscow cannot guarantee the safety of the civilian vessels amid Ukrainian attacks.Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council, upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Konstantin Kosachev has said that Russia is ready to completely replace Ukrainian grain on the world market, following Moscow’s decision to suspend its participation in the grain Initiative."At least 50 countries are critically dependent on our grain, including the poorest countries in Africa. Given the huge harvest in the country, Russia is ready to completely replace Ukrainian grain on the world market. Our export potential in the current season is estimated at more than 50 million tonnes," Kosachev said on Telegram.

