Source: Decisions of Kiev, Ankara, UN on Traffic Under Grain Deal Non-Binding for Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decisions made by Kiev, Ankara and the United Nations on the movement of ships under the grain deal do not oblige Russia to do anything...
04:05 GMT 31.10.2022 (Updated: 04:06 GMT 31.10.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decisions made by Kiev, Ankara and the United Nations on the movement of ships under the grain deal do not oblige Russia to do anything, a Russian source said.
The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul (JCC), which controls the transportation of Ukrainian grain, announced on Sunday that Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations had agreed on the traffic route for October 31 for 14 vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative. In a later update, the JCC said that the movement plan for two more ships was agreed upon, bringing the total number of vessels to 16 (12 outbound and 4 inbound).
"We suspended participation and officially informed the JCC about this. Decisions made without us (if they are made) do not oblige us to do anything," a Russian source told reporters on Sunday.
On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia was suspending its participation in the grain deal
following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.
The Russian foreign ministry, for its part, stressed that the deal has been "suspended indefinitely," since Moscow cannot guarantee the safety of the civilian vessels amid Ukrainian attacks.
"Given the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces (which are designated as a terrorist attack), led by the UK specialists, and staged against Russian vessels ensuring the operation of the humanitarian corridor, the Russian side can no longer guarantee the safety of civilian carriers involved in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and suspends its implementation from today for an indefinite period," the ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council, upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Konstantin Kosachev has said that Russia is ready to completely replace
Ukrainian grain on the world market, following Moscow’s decision to suspend its participation in the grain Initiative.
"At least 50 countries are critically dependent on our grain, including the poorest countries in Africa. Given the huge harvest in the country, Russia is ready to completely replace Ukrainian grain on the world market. Our export potential in the current season is estimated at more than 50 million tonnes," Kosachev said on Telegram.