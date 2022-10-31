Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Dutch Ambassador Over Intelligence Provocations

"In recent years, several such provocations have been committed against Russian employees in the Netherlands by foreign special services, which, as we see, feel themselves at home on Dutch territory. In December 2018, representatives of the CIA [the US Central Intelligence Agency] approached a diplomat of the Russian permanent mission to the OPCW [Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons] in a park, in December 2019, they persuaded an attache of the Russian embassy to cooperate in the closed zone of Schiphol airport in Amsterdam," the statement said.