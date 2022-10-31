https://sputniknews.com/20221031/riyadh-abu-dhabi-uphold-opec-oil-cuts-as-us-envoy-worried-over-global-economic-uncertainty-1102872532.html

Riyadh, Abu Dhabi Uphold OPEC+ Oil Cuts as US Envoy Worried Over Global Economic ‘Uncertainty’

In early October, OPEC+ unanimously agreed to reduce oil production by two million barrels per day starting in November in response to uncertainty in global... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have upheld a recent move by OPEC+ to slash oil production as a US envoy warned of the global economic volatility in the not-so-distant future. In an apparent nod to the oil cartel’s decision on oil cut, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference on Monday that “we [Riyadh] don’t owe it to anybody but us.”Bin Salman was echoed by his Emirati counterpart Suhail al-Mazrouei, who hinted that a surge in oil production would unlikely be in place soon even though OPEC and its allies are "only a phone call away if the requirements are there” to increase output.Amos Hochstein, the US envoy for energy affairs, for his part told the Abu Dhabi conference that he thinks “at the end of the day, we are facing an economic uncertainty globally”.This came after White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby insisted last week that OPEC+’s move to cut oil production contradicts the talks between the Biden administration and Saudi Arabia on boosting oil output.Kirby recalled that the US discussed the issue with the Saudi leadership before and during President Joe Biden’s visit to the kingdom in July and that there was an increase in oil production in the aftermath of his trip.OPEC+ took a two-million-barrels­­­-per-day oil cut early this month, citing uncertainty in global energy markets. The Biden administration denounced the move as short-sighted amid rising energy prices in the US and Europe, accusing Saudi Arabia of aligning itself with Russia.Riyadh rejected the allegations, stressing that the decision to slash oil production was to stabilize the global market amid declining demand caused by slowing economies across the world.

