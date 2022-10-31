International
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Can't Guarantee Safety of Ships in Grain Deal Amid Ukrainian Attacks - Envoy
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Can't Guarantee Safety of Ships in Grain Deal Amid Ukrainian Attacks - Envoy
Earlier this month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made several calls to his foreign counterparts, warning that Kiev is preparing a provocation with a... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International
A boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv, at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

LIVE UPDATES: Russia Can't Guarantee Safety of Ships in Grain Deal Amid Ukrainian Attacks - Envoy

07:04 GMT 31.10.2022
International
India
Being updated
Earlier this month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made several calls to his foreign counterparts, warning that Kiev is preparing a provocation with a dirty bomb, planning to trigger a nuclear crisis and shift the blame for it to Russia.
Over the past days, the situation has been tense, as Kiev, directed by London, carried out a massive drone attack against Crimea and Russian ships in the Black Sea. Following the attack, Moscow suspended its participation in the July grain deal, which was ensuring the delivery of food and fertilizers from Ukrainian ports via Turkey.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
07:38 GMT 31.10.2022
Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls for Preventing Escalation in Ukraine

"The sides also exchanged views on Ukraine and a number of other issues. Wang Yi stressed that all parties should show restraint, make decisions calmly and step up diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation or even getting the situation out of control," the ministry said in a statement.

07:37 GMT 31.10.2022
Multiple Explosions Reports in Kiev and Kharkov
Explosions have been reported across several cities in Ukraine including in Kiev and Kharkov, causing electricity outages, media reported on Monday.
07:12 GMT 31.10.2022
Civilian Cargo Ships Cannot Be Military Targets, Food Must Be Delivered - UN Coordinator
Civilian cargo ships cannot be military targets, United Nations Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative Amir Abdulla said on Monday, noting that food deliveries must be carried out.
