International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221031/kenyan-activist-calls-on-west-to-pay-for-climate-change-damage-1102861082.html
Kenyan Activist Calls on West to Pay for Climate Change Damage
Kenyan Activist Calls on West to Pay for Climate Change Damage
A Kenyan climate change activist, Elizabeth Wathuti, concerned about climate change issues, has been traveling across Europe for three weeks, during which she... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-31T10:11+0000
2022-10-31T10:11+0000
africa
africa
kenya
climate change
west
activist
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1f/1102866548_0:52:2875:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_8ce4cc4c71943eba91fb1871360c0b15.jpg
Elizabeth Wathuti, a Kenyan climate justice activist, has called on the Global West, which she alleges is the world's largest polluter, to pay for the catastrophic effects of climate change in the Horn of Africa.The activist pointed out that the upcoming United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27), which will be held in Egypt from November 6 to 18, should focus on the losses and damages.“It is time to step up global solidarity to help those suffering. I am encouraged by President William Ruto’s recent commitment to making loss and damage finance a priority to push for at COP27. I hope leaders are feeling the strong urgency for this issue as they go into negotiations next week,” Wathuti told The Nation in an exclusive interview.Earlier, Wathuti wrote an open letter to the "COP27 chairs" about the need for immediate action, which was signed by over 120,000 people. In her letter, the activist urged leaders to act immediately and to ”get frontline communities the help they need by delivering loss and damage finance.”Wathuti called on the countries of the Global North to provide funds to tackle the damage the Global South, the least responsible for the climate crisis, bears.She used her own country Kenya as an example, where four consecutive bad rainy seasons have resulted in food and water insecurity, and thus famine. In addition to people suffering, animals are dying and ecosystems are being destroyed, she said.The activist also traveled throughout Europe, meeting people of high standing from Scotland, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and the European Union (EU), as well as speaking to 30,000 people at a climate march in Brussels on October 23.Wathuti also attended the 2021 COP26 conference and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony.She is not alone in her outrage over climate injustice. Earlier this month, Sudanese-British Magnate Mo Ibrahim accused the West of hypocrisy, as the European countries obstruct the attempts of African nations, the least accountable for carbon emissions, to develop their own gas and oil reserves, which he claimed are needed to save Africans from poverty. Ibrahim reminded that Africa's contribution to carbon in the air is about 3% and at the same time, Africans, 600 million of whom have no electricity, are critically in need of energy.The magnate's estimations are backed up by UN data showing that Africa accounts for only two or three percent of global emissions, but is the world's most vulnerable region from the standpoint of climate change.
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/sudanese-british-magnate-ibrahim-blasts-wests-hypocrisy-over-green-agenda-use-of-african-resources-1101486491.html
kenya
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Olga Borodkina
Olga Borodkina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1f/1102866548_72:0:2803:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5acf5353a9818855cebbd2cf463e06cb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, kenya, climate change, west, activist
africa, kenya, climate change, west, activist

Kenyan Activist Calls on West to Pay for Climate Change Damage

10:11 GMT 31.10.2022
© AP Photo / Martin MeissnerActivist Elizabeth Wathuti from Kenia talks to the media at the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine near Luetzerath, western Germany, Sunday Oct. 16, 2022.
Activist Elizabeth Wathuti from Kenia talks to the media at the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine near Luetzerath, western Germany, Sunday Oct. 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2022
© AP Photo / Martin Meissner
Subscribe
International
India
Olga Borodkina
All materialsWrite to the author
A Kenyan climate change activist, Elizabeth Wathuti, concerned about climate change issues, has been traveling across Europe for three weeks, during which she met with European people of high standing, visited climate-affected areas and participated in climate actions.
Elizabeth Wathuti, a Kenyan climate justice activist, has called on the Global West, which she alleges is the world's largest polluter, to pay for the catastrophic effects of climate change in the Horn of Africa.
The activist pointed out that the upcoming United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27), which will be held in Egypt from November 6 to 18, should focus on the losses and damages.
“It is time to step up global solidarity to help those suffering. I am encouraged by President William Ruto’s recent commitment to making loss and damage finance a priority to push for at COP27. I hope leaders are feeling the strong urgency for this issue as they go into negotiations next week,” Wathuti told The Nation in an exclusive interview.
Earlier, Wathuti wrote an open letter to the "COP27 chairs" about the need for immediate action, which was signed by over 120,000 people. In her letter, the activist urged leaders to act immediately and to ”get frontline communities the help they need by delivering loss and damage finance.”
Wathuti called on the countries of the Global North to provide funds to tackle the damage the Global South, the least responsible for the climate crisis, bears.
She used her own country Kenya as an example, where four consecutive bad rainy seasons have resulted in food and water insecurity, and thus famine. In addition to people suffering, animals are dying and ecosystems are being destroyed, she said.
The activist also traveled throughout Europe, meeting people of high standing from Scotland, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and the European Union (EU), as well as speaking to 30,000 people at a climate march in Brussels on October 23.
Wathuti also attended the 2021 COP26 conference and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony.
She is not alone in her outrage over climate injustice. Earlier this month, Sudanese-British Magnate Mo Ibrahim accused the West of hypocrisy, as the European countries obstruct the attempts of African nations, the least accountable for carbon emissions, to develop their own gas and oil reserves, which he claimed are needed to save Africans from poverty. Ibrahim reminded that Africa's contribution to carbon in the air is about 3% and at the same time, Africans, 600 million of whom have no electricity, are critically in need of energy.
The magnate's estimations are backed up by UN data showing that Africa accounts for only two or three percent of global emissions, but is the world's most vulnerable region from the standpoint of climate change.
Mo Ibrahim, Chairman and Founder of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, answers a question from a journalist at a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya, March 2, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
Africa
Sudanese-British Magnate Ibrahim Blasts West's Hypocrisy Over Green Agenda, Use of African Resources
4 October, 12:26 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала