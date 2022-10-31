International
Iran Calls German Initiative to Blacklist Elite Troops Unlawful
Iran Calls German Initiative to Blacklist Elite Troops Unlawful
Iran Calls German Initiative to Blacklist Elite Troops Unlawful

15:03 GMT 31.10.2022
CC BY 4.0 / Hossein Zohrevand / IRGC Ground Force Commandos IRGC Ground Force Commandos (File)
IRGC Ground Force Commandos (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2022
CC BY 4.0 / Hossein Zohrevand / IRGC Ground Force Commandos
