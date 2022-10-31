https://sputniknews.com/20221031/iran-calls-german-initiative-to-blacklist-elite-troops-unlawful-1102878465.html
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Iran condemns Germany's plans to impose sanctions against the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC, elite forces of the Iranian military) saying the measures are unlawful, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.
"Germany’s plan to add the IRGC to the list of terrorist organizations is irresponsible measure in relation to the Islamic Republic. The IRGC is an official military organization of Iran and any move to designate it as a terror group will be illegal," Kanaani said speaking at a press conference.
His comments came after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced on Saturday that Germany and other European nations are considering inclusion of the IRGC in the list of terrorist organizations.
On October 26, Baerbock stated that, taking into consideration human rights violations in Iran, Berlin imposes sanctions against Tehran, which include visa restrictions for people in the sanctions list.
On October 27, the German Ambassador in Tehran, Hans-Udo Muzel, was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry over Baerbock's statements. On the same day the Iranian ambassador in Berlin was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry for the discussion of the newly imposed sanctions.