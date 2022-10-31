https://sputniknews.com/20221031/indias-unity-has-been-the-eyesore-of-enemies-modi-says-on-national-unity-day-1102864051.html

‘India’s Unity Has Been the Eyesore of Enemies,’ Modi Says on National Unity Day

In 2014, Modi declared that October 31, the birthday of the late Sardar Vallabhbhai Pate, the first Indian Home Minister post-independence — will be celebrated...

"India’s unity has been an eyesore for our enemies," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while giving a speech in his home state of Gujarat on Monday."Not just today, but for thousands of years and even during the period of our slavery, all foreign attackers did whatever they wanted to do to break this unity," Modi added.He added that for India, unity has never been an obligation, it is the country's specialty.Prime Minister paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birthday, and also offered condolences to those who died in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy on Sunday.Celebrations to mark National Unity Day across the country were called off in the wake of the tragedy in Morbi: only formal police parades and defense shows were held with the Statue of Unity in the backdrop to mark the anniversary of Patel's birth.Meanwhile, federal Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Sardar Patel in Delhi and flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ marathon.“In the next 25 years, India will be able to realize the dream of the country's freedom fighters of making India a strong and prosperous country and celebrate its 100th year of independence,” he added.Patel is known for unification of more than 550 princely states in India, for which he is also known as the ‘Iron Man of India’. The country celebrates 'National Unity Day to commemorate his birth.

