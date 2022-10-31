International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221031/indias-top-court-bans-two-finger-vaginal-test-on-rape-victims-1102863702.html
India's Top Court Bans Two-Finger Vaginal Test on Rape Victims
India's Top Court Bans Two-Finger Vaginal Test on Rape Victims
Virginity tests were banned in India in 2013, but the victims of rape and sex assault have still been subjected to them to establish sexual intercourse by... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-31T11:53+0000
2022-10-31T11:53+0000
india
virginity
virginity tests
virginity
rape
rape victim
rape
supreme court of india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101713905_0:840:2048:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_cee105ae8ef1e33bd26ac28c3671a1cb.jpg
The Supreme Court of India on Monday banned two- or three-finger vaginal tests for rape survivors, saying if any person, including a medical professional, is found conducting this test on the victim, they will be charged with misconduct.In its observation, the two-member bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the only reason this test is conducted on survivors is to check if a woman is sexually "habituated" to intercourse or not, which is irrelevant to the fact whether she was raped or not."The so-called test has no scientific basis, and is an invasive method of examining rape survivors... Instaed, it re-victimizes and re-traumatizes women. The two-finger test must not be conducted," Justice Chandrachud concluded.Already in 2013, the Supreme Court ruled that the two-finger test for rape victims violates their right to privacy and requested that the government provide better medical procedures to confirm sexual assault.Despite the ban, this practice is still being conducted today, the court said.According to Live Law, the court heard the matter filed against the Telangana High Court judgement that overturned the conviction record by a trial court in a rape case.
https://sputniknews.com/20221022/software-engineer-gang-raped-in-indias-jharkhand-police-investigating-1102531447.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101713905_0:648:2048:2184_1920x0_80_0_0_b6532e1c0dcbd772e7c460d16aaccdb5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
virginity, virginity tests, virginity, rape, rape victim, rape, supreme court of india
virginity, virginity tests, virginity, rape, rape victim, rape, supreme court of india

India's Top Court Bans Two-Finger Vaginal Test on Rape Victims

11:53 GMT 31.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAJJAD HUSSAINThe Indian Supreme Court building is pictured in New Delhi on July 10, 2018.
The Indian Supreme Court building is pictured in New Delhi on July 10, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Virginity tests were banned in India in 2013, but the victims of rape and sex assault have still been subjected to them to establish sexual intercourse by checking whether their vaginal opening is narrow or broad. The matter is controversial because the hymen examination alone is inconclusive as evidence in cases of rape or sexual assault.
The Supreme Court of India on Monday banned two- or three-finger vaginal tests for rape survivors, saying if any person, including a medical professional, is found conducting this test on the victim, they will be charged with misconduct.
In its observation, the two-member bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the only reason this test is conducted on survivors is to check if a woman is sexually "habituated" to intercourse or not, which is irrelevant to the fact whether she was raped or not.

Slamming the test as a "violation of women's dignity and privacy," the bench said that "it is patriarchal and sexist to suggest that a woman cannot be believed when she states that she was raped merely because she is sexually active."

"The so-called test has no scientific basis, and is an invasive method of examining rape survivors... Instaed, it re-victimizes and re-traumatizes women. The two-finger test must not be conducted," Justice Chandrachud concluded.
This photo taken on June 27, 2018 shows Indian security forces patrolling around Ghagra village in Khunti district in India's eastern Jharkhand state, following the kidnapping of three policemen - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2022
India
Software Engineer Gang-Raped in India's Jharkhand, Police Investigating
22 October, 13:04 GMT
Already in 2013, the Supreme Court ruled that the two-finger test for rape victims violates their right to privacy and requested that the government provide better medical procedures to confirm sexual assault.
Despite the ban, this practice is still being conducted today, the court said.
According to Live Law, the court heard the matter filed against the Telangana High Court judgement that overturned the conviction record by a trial court in a rape case.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала