LIVE: Protesters Hold Rally Against Energy Policies in Kishinev, Moldova
Video: Explosion Rips Through Dover, UK Migrant Center After Alleged Suicide Attack
Video: Explosion Rips Through Dover, UK Migrant Center After Alleged Suicide Attack
A lone individual appeared to have carried out an attack against the UK Border Force immigration center in Dover before ending his own life, according to local media citing eyewitnesses.Police arrived at the scene minutes after the attack took place and the area was swiftly cordoned off.The perpetrator arrived at the scene in a white SEAT sport utility vehicle and proceeded to throw three petrol bombs at the facility, local media say, citing eyewitness reports.The improvised explosives used by the man reportedly had fireworks strapped to them, but only two of the three projectiles actually went off.Following this act, the perpetrator then proceeded to tie a noose around his neck and attach it to a metal pole before driving away, resulting in his death.The incident comes after British media reported nearly 1,000 migrants arriving in the UK by crossing the English Channel, with some 40,000 migrants in total arriving in the country this year.
Video: Explosion Rips Through Dover, UK Migrant Center After Alleged Suicide Attack

14:35 GMT 30.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / BEN STANSALLShip BF Hurricane arrives in Dover carrying migrants picked up in the English Channel on October 18, 2022.
Ship BF Hurricane arrives in Dover carrying migrants picked up in the English Channel on October 18, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / BEN STANSALL
The attacker reportedly used petrol bombs combined with fireworks during the attack, although some of these improvised weapons apparently malfunctioned.
A lone individual appeared to have carried out an attack against the UK Border Force immigration center in Dover before ending his own life, according to local media citing eyewitnesses.
Police arrived at the scene minutes after the attack took place and the area was swiftly cordoned off.
"Officers established that two to three incendiary devices had been thrown into a Home Office immigration premises. One minor injury has been reported,” Kent Police said. "The suspect has been identified and located. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing."
The perpetrator arrived at the scene in a white SEAT sport utility vehicle and proceeded to throw three petrol bombs at the facility, local media say, citing eyewitness reports.
The improvised explosives used by the man reportedly had fireworks strapped to them, but only two of the three projectiles actually went off.
Following this act, the perpetrator then proceeded to tie a noose around his neck and attach it to a metal pole before driving away, resulting in his death.
The incident comes after British media reported nearly 1,000 migrants arriving in the UK by crossing the English Channel, with some 40,000 migrants in total arriving in the country this year.
