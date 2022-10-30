https://sputniknews.com/20221030/video-explosion-rips-through-dover-uk-migrant-center-after-alleged-suicide-attack-1102847693.html

Video: Explosion Rips Through Dover, UK Migrant Center After Alleged Suicide Attack

Video: Explosion Rips Through Dover, UK Migrant Center After Alleged Suicide Attack

The attacker reportedly used petrol bombs combined with fireworks during the attack, although some of these improvised weapons apparently malfunctioned. 30.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-30T14:35+0000

2022-10-30T14:35+0000

2022-10-30T14:35+0000

world

england

dover

migrants

center

attack

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102847867_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd150371cff1fe801712fbe54af7372a.jpg

A lone individual appeared to have carried out an attack against the UK Border Force immigration center in Dover before ending his own life, according to local media citing eyewitnesses.Police arrived at the scene minutes after the attack took place and the area was swiftly cordoned off.The perpetrator arrived at the scene in a white SEAT sport utility vehicle and proceeded to throw three petrol bombs at the facility, local media say, citing eyewitness reports.The improvised explosives used by the man reportedly had fireworks strapped to them, but only two of the three projectiles actually went off.Following this act, the perpetrator then proceeded to tie a noose around his neck and attach it to a metal pole before driving away, resulting in his death.The incident comes after British media reported nearly 1,000 migrants arriving in the UK by crossing the English Channel, with some 40,000 migrants in total arriving in the country this year.

england

dover

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

england, dover, migrants, center, attack, uk