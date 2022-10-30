https://sputniknews.com/20221030/truss-could-be-told-to-keep-resignation-honors-list-short-after-pm-fiasco-report-says-1102846268.html

Truss Could Be Told to Keep Resignation Honors List Short After PM Fiasco, Report Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will be advised by Buckingham Palace against drawing up a long resignation honors list following six... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International

In the list, an outgoing prime minister asks the monarch to bestow knighthoods or peerages on the chosen people, usually allies and friends.However, a long list of resignation honors following Truss' chaotic premiership could be deemed inappropriate by the Royal Palace, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a report suggested citing sourcea.According to the source, Buckingham Palace and the Cabinet Office will exert pressure on Truss to keep the numbers down.Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, spent only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to mounting criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation. On October 25, UK King Charles III appointed Sunak as the new prime minister.

