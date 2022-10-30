https://sputniknews.com/20221030/thief-in-india-leaves-apology-note-as-he-returns-valuables-stolen-from-temple-1102843786.html

Thief in India Leaves Apology Note as He Returns Valuables Stolen From Temple

In a similar incident last year, a thief stole valuables from a policeman’s home in the city of Bhind, the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, and left an apology... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International

It is very rare that a thief returns the stolen item but a thief in Madhya Pradesh did it after feeling guilty about his deed.According to state police, a thief returned silver and brass items stolen from a temple and left an apology letter saying his act caused him sufferings.Search for the thief has been underway since then, he added.However, on October 28, members of a Jain family found a bag lying near the local administrative office. They informed the police and community members.The police reached the spot and found that the stolen goods were stacked in the bag along with the apology letter.According to police, the letter read: “I am seeking an apology for my act. I made a mistake, forgive me. I have suffered a lot after the theft.”The police have seized the stolen items and efforts are underway to arrest the thief.

