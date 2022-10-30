https://sputniknews.com/20221030/thief-in-india-leaves-apology-note-as-he-returns-valuables-stolen-from-temple-1102843786.html
Thief in India Leaves Apology Note as He Returns Valuables Stolen From Temple
11:29 GMT 30.10.2022 (Updated: 11:30 GMT 30.10.2022)
In a similar incident last year, a thief stole valuables from a policeman’s home in the city of Bhind, the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, and left an apology letter saying that he was committing the crime to save life of his friend and would return the stolen money.
It is very rare that a thief returns the stolen item but a thief in Madhya Pradesh
did it after feeling guilty about his deed.
According to state police, a thief returned silver and brass items stolen from a temple and left an apology letter saying his act caused him sufferings.
“An unidentified thief had stolen 10 decorative pieces of silver, including 'chhatras' (an umbrella-shaped decoration piece), and three brass items from the Shantinath Digambar Jain Temple on October 24,” Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Dabar told reporters.
Search for the thief has been underway since then, he added.
However, on October 28, members of a Jain family found a bag lying near the local administrative office. They informed the police and community members.
The police reached the spot and found that the stolen goods
were stacked in the bag along with the apology letter.
According to police, the letter read: “I am seeking an apology for my act. I made a mistake, forgive me. I have suffered a lot after the theft.”
The police have seized the stolen items and efforts are underway to arrest the thief.