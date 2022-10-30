Sudanese Demonstrate Against 'Foreign Interference' of UN
© AP Photo / Marwan AliDozens of people gather in front of the office of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) in support of Sudan's military leaders, in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
© AP Photo / Marwan Ali
The United Nations currently acts as a mediator between civilian leaders and the military rulers who came to power as a result of a coup on October 25, 2021.
Thousands of demonstrators in Sudan have flooded the streets of the African country’s capital Khartoum, opposing UN mediation between civilian and military rulers. The protesters condemned the UN for "foreign interference".
The demonstration was held in front of the headquarters of the UN mission in Sudan.
Demonstration started all over the Sudan expected to be the largest ever pic.twitter.com/XXZ7KbfA5A— Nubian Heritage ( Ahmed Eltigani Sidahmed) (@MakNasir) October 30, 2021
The crowd was reportedly waving banners saying "No to foreign interference" and "No to the UN."
Furthermore, the protesters allegedly burned photos of UN envoy Volker Perthes, urging him to get out of the country.
In #Sudan, during a demonstration in front of the UN headquarters in Khartoum, thousands of demonstrators oppose the intervention of the United Nations for a way out of the post-coup crisis of General al-Burhan. They denounce "foreign interference" by the #UN. pic.twitter.com/gCZuuZo2A1— Pol-Afryka (@10001001M) October 30, 2022
"We are demonstrating for our dignity and our sovereignty. Volker has defiled our country," protester Hafez Joubouri reportedly said.
The 2021 coup put an end to a transition to civilian rule, launched in 2019 with the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled the country for 30 years.
Since the coup, Sudan has been shaken by waves of demonstrations.
25 October, 17:13 GMT