Sudanese Demonstrate Against 'Foreign Interference' of UN
Sudanese Demonstrate Against 'Foreign Interference' of UN
Sudanese Demonstrate Against 'Foreign Interference' of UN
The United Nations currently acts as a mediator between civilian leaders and the military rulers who came to power as a result of a coup on October 25, 2021. 30.10.2022, Sputnik International
Olga Borodkina
The United Nations currently acts as a mediator between civilian leaders and the military rulers who came to power as a result of a coup on October 25, 2021.
Thousands of demonstrators in Sudan have flooded the streets of the African country’s capital Khartoum, opposing UN mediation between civilian and military rulers. The protesters condemned the UN for "foreign interference".
The demonstration was held in front of the headquarters of the UN mission in Sudan.
The crowd was reportedly waving banners saying "No to foreign interference" and "No to the UN."
Furthermore, the protesters allegedly burned photos of UN envoy Volker Perthes, urging him to get out of the country.
"We are demonstrating for our dignity and our sovereignty. Volker has defiled our country," protester Hafez Joubouri reportedly said.
The 2021 coup put an end to a transition to civilian rule, launched in 2019 with the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled the country for 30 years.
Since the coup, Sudan has been shaken by waves of demonstrations.
