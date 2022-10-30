https://sputniknews.com/20221030/south-korea-to-help-turkey-build-tanks-1102786341.html

BMC, one of the largest commercial and military vehicle manufacturers, has signed a contract with South Korean companies Doosan and S&T Dynamics to supply the engine and transmission they needed to assemble the Altay tank, a Turkish modern main battle tank.For a long time, Turkey, as a NATO member, used American M48 and M60 tanks, as well as German Leopard-1 and Leopard-2 tanks to meet its own military needs. But in the early 1990s Ankara realized that the country needed its own battle tank, which would meet modern requirements. It announced an internal tender, and Otokar was declared the winner. Turkey’s Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM, Savunma Sanayii Mustesarligi) signed a $400 million contract with the company to design the first national Turkish main battle tank, the Altay.The contract was signed in the presence of then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, representatives of contractor companies, and the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Korea. Seoul, represented by Hyundai Rotem, provided technical support for the project from the beginning. The future Turkish Altay MBT was based on the recently-introduced prototype Korean K2 Black Panther. The contract provided for the full transfer of the K2 technology to the Turks.The stumbling block in the creation of the Altay was the power unit. At first, the Turks wanted to take the German one, but it did not work. However, no domestically-made units have been created, so they had to use the Korean ones. For testing, they brought the Hyundai Doosan DV27K turbo-diesel engine and EST15K transmission, all made by S&T Dynamics.In September 2022, Ismail Demir, president of Turkey's Defense Industries, confirmed that Turkey was testing Altay tanks equipped with Korean power units. Defense industry expert Anil Sahin said in an interview with Sputnik that importing from South Korea was the only possible option for Turkey to build a tank while lacking its own competencies.Alexei Leonkov, a Russian military expert, believes that Turkey has taken the optimal path, refining foreign weapons to meet its needs.The Russian expert separately noted that Kiev was asking the Turks to be partners and allies. It tried to entice them with the Yanychar tank, based on the T-64 tank that was manufactured in Ukraine.Originally, the Kharkov T-64 was an "advanced" tank, but very controversial from a technical point of view and picky in use. The Soviet Army did not like the T-64 much, which is why the reliable and "understandable" Ural T-72 was accepted "with flying colors."

