International
LIVE: Protesters Hold Rally Against Energy Policies in Kishinev, Moldova
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221030/rwanda-regrets-expulsion-of-ambassador-from-drc-1102844185.html
Rwanda Regrets Expulsion of Ambassador From DRC
Rwanda Regrets Expulsion of Ambassador From DRC
The Democratic Republic of the Congo declared the Rwandan ambassador persona non grata, accusing Kigali of supporting rebels in the country's east. Rwanda, in... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-30T12:23+0000
2022-10-30T12:23+0000
africa
africa
rwanda
drc
rebels
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102845574_0:234:3072:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_115f5b83e18add1420397cf520f359e1.jpg
Rwanda on Sunday expressed regret over the decision of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to expel the Rwandan ambassador from the country."It is regrettable the Government of the DRC continues to scapegoat Rwanda to cover up and distract from their own governance and security failures," Kigali said in a statement, adding that Rwandan forces at its border with the DRC were on high alert.On Saturday, the DRC gave Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karenga 48 hours to leave the country, accusing Kigali of supporting the M23 rebels fighting against government forces in the DRC's eastern provinces.The same day, the M23, labeled by the Congolese government as a terrorist group, took the town of Kiwanja in eastern Congo, practically cutting North Kivu's capital Goma off from its upper half.The March 23 Movement (M23) is a rebel military group, established in 2012 and based in eastern areas of the DRC, primarily in the province of North Kivu. The M23 aims to protect the interests of Congolese Tutsis, and share their ethnicity with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.An official Communiqué of the DRC's Superior Council of Defense read that in recent days elements of the Rwandan army have arrived in large numbers to support the M23 rebels in preparation for a general offensive against the positions of the DRC’s Armed Forces.Relations between the two countries worsened after the mass arrival in the eastern DRC of Rwandan Hutus accused of killing Tutsis during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.The DRC has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting armed groups on its territory, however, Kigali has rejected the allegations.
https://sputniknews.com/20221027/violence-climate-change-effects-in-sahel-region-displace-45mln-people-1102773285.html
africa
rwanda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Olga Borodkina
Olga Borodkina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102845574_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d194fea2a88d59ed50e609f41461323b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, rwanda, drc, rebels
africa, rwanda, drc, rebels

Rwanda Regrets Expulsion of Ambassador From DRC

12:23 GMT 30.10.2022
© AP Photo / Moses SawasawaPeople walk on the road near Kibumba, north of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, as they flee fighting between Congolese forces and M23 rebels in North Kivu, Tuesday May 24, 2022.
People walk on the road near Kibumba, north of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, as they flee fighting between Congolese forces and M23 rebels in North Kivu, Tuesday May 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2022
© AP Photo / Moses Sawasawa
Subscribe
International
India
Olga Borodkina
All materialsWrite to the author
The Democratic Republic of the Congo declared the Rwandan ambassador persona non grata, accusing Kigali of supporting rebels in the country's east. Rwanda, in response, has denied these accusations.
Rwanda on Sunday expressed regret over the decision of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to expel the Rwandan ambassador from the country.
"It is regrettable the Government of the DRC continues to scapegoat Rwanda to cover up and distract from their own governance and security failures," Kigali said in a statement, adding that Rwandan forces at its border with the DRC were on high alert.
On Saturday, the DRC gave Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karenga 48 hours to leave the country, accusing Kigali of supporting the M23 rebels fighting against government forces in the DRC's eastern provinces.
In this Monday, April 30, 2012 photo, people walk past a dry seasonal riverbed in the Matam region of northeastern Senegal. Since late 2011, aid groups have been sounding the alarm, warning that devastating drought has again weakened communities where children already live perilously close to the edge of malnutrition. The situation is most severe in Niger, Chad and in Mali, but this time it has also pervaded northern Senegal, the most prosperous and stable country in the Sahel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2022
Africa
Violence, Climate Change Effects in Sahel Region Displace 4.5Mln People
27 October, 15:24 GMT
The same day, the M23, labeled by the Congolese government as a terrorist group, took the town of Kiwanja in eastern Congo, practically cutting North Kivu's capital Goma off from its upper half.
The March 23 Movement (M23) is a rebel military group, established in 2012 and based in eastern areas of the DRC, primarily in the province of North Kivu. The M23 aims to protect the interests of Congolese Tutsis, and share their ethnicity with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.
An official Communiqué of the DRC's Superior Council of Defense read that in recent days elements of the Rwandan army have arrived in large numbers to support the M23 rebels in preparation for a general offensive against the positions of the DRC’s Armed Forces.
Relations between the two countries worsened after the mass arrival in the eastern DRC of Rwandan Hutus accused of killing Tutsis during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.
The DRC has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting armed groups on its territory, however, Kigali has rejected the allegations.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала