International
LIVE: Protesters Hold Rally Against Energy Policies in Kishinev, Moldova
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221030/russia-retrieves-and-examines-parts-of-drones-used-in-sevastopol-attack-mod-says-1102847480.html
Russia Retrieves and Examines Parts of Drones Used in Sevastopol Attack, MoD Says
Russia Retrieves and Examines Parts of Drones Used in Sevastopol Attack, MoD Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry raised from the sea bottom and inspected fragments of drones that were used to strike ships and infrastructure... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-30T14:02+0000
2022-10-30T14:02+0000
russia
russia
black sea
ukraine
drone
drone strike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104568/05/1045680574_0:0:1068:600_1920x0_80_0_0_680b0f46450c9bd80b87fc637ab5cf21.jpg
The ministry noted that its specialists, in coordination with experts from other state agencies, examined the Canadian-made navigation modules installed on the maritime drones.The drones were moving along the safe zone of the so-called grain corridor before swerving towards Russia's navy base in Sevastopol, according to the ministry.On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.
russia
black sea
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104568/05/1045680574_82:0:882:600_1920x0_80_0_0_fce41430a66af175f394f5469d853848.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, black sea, ukraine, drone, drone strike
russia, black sea, ukraine, drone, drone strike

Russia Retrieves and Examines Parts of Drones Used in Sevastopol Attack, MoD Says

14:02 GMT 30.10.2022
© Photo : Youtube/News-FrontA Ukrainian drone loaded with explosives was intercepted by pro-independence militia, a militia representative from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) said Sunday
A Ukrainian drone loaded with explosives was intercepted by pro-independence militia, a militia representative from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) said Sunday - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2022
© Photo : Youtube/News-Front
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry raised from the sea bottom and inspected fragments of drones that were used to strike ships and infrastructure of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on Saturday, which revealed that they were launched near the port city of Odesa, the ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry noted that its specialists, in coordination with experts from other state agencies, examined the Canadian-made navigation modules installed on the maritime drones.

"According to the results of recovery of the information read from the memory of the navigation unit, it was established that the launch of the maritime drones was carried out from the coast near the city of Odesa," the ministry said.

The drones were moving along the safe zone of the so-called grain corridor before swerving towards Russia's navy base in Sevastopol, according to the ministry.

"Coordinates of the trajectory of one of the maritime drones suggest that it was launched from the waters of the 'grain corridor' safe zone in the Black Sea. According to experts, this may indicate a preliminary launch of this drone from one of the civilian vessels chartered by Kiev or its Western supporters to export agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the ministry said.

On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала