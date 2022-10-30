https://sputniknews.com/20221030/russia-retrieves-and-examines-parts-of-drones-used-in-sevastopol-attack-mod-says-1102847480.html

Russia Retrieves and Examines Parts of Drones Used in Sevastopol Attack, MoD Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry raised from the sea bottom and inspected fragments of drones that were used to strike ships and infrastructure... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International

The ministry noted that its specialists, in coordination with experts from other state agencies, examined the Canadian-made navigation modules installed on the maritime drones.The drones were moving along the safe zone of the so-called grain corridor before swerving towards Russia's navy base in Sevastopol, according to the ministry.On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

