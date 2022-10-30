https://sputniknews.com/20221030/kremlin-us-potential-willingness-to-heed-russias-concerns-could-be-platform-for-putin-biden-talks-1102841386.html

Kremlin: US Potential Willingness to Heed Russia's Concerns Could be Platform for Putin-Biden Talks

Over the past days, tensions have escalated over the special operation in Ukraine, as Moscow warned that Kiev plans a provocation with a "dirty bomb" to cause...

According to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, if the US is ready to address Russia's concerns regarding secutiry and to strive to better the relations between the two countries, it could be a platform for Putin-Biden talks.Responding to a question about what may constitute a basis for the negotiations, he said that it may be Washington's desire to return to the December-January status quo.

