Kremlin: US Potential Willingness to Heed Russia's Concerns Could be Platform for Putin-Biden Talks

Over the past days, tensions have escalated over the special operation in Ukraine, as Moscow warned that Kiev plans a provocation with a "dirty bomb" to cause... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International
According to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, if the US is ready to address Russia's concerns regarding secutiry and to strive to better the relations between the two countries, it could be a platform for Putin-Biden talks.Responding to a question about what may constitute a basis for the negotiations, he said that it may be Washington's desire to return to the December-January status quo.
Over the past days, tensions have escalated over the special operation in Ukraine, as Moscow warned that Kiev plans a provocation with a "dirty bomb" to cause a major crisis and pin the blame on Russia.
According to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, if the US is ready to address Russia's concerns regarding secutiry and to strive to better the relations between the two countries, it could be a platform for Putin-Biden talks.
Responding to a question about what may constitute a basis for the negotiations, he said that it may be Washington's desire to return to the December-January status quo.
"The desire of the United States to return to the state of things in December-January and ask the question: what the Russians are offering may not suit us all, but maybe it’s worth it to sit down with them at the negotiation table? I mean the kind of draft documents that were transferred to both Brussels and Washington," the Kremlin spokesman explained.