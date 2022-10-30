https://sputniknews.com/20221030/kiev-london-sabotaged-grain-deal-to-add-food-crisis-to-nuclear-blackmail-moscow-says-1102843970.html

Kiev, London Sabotaged Grain Deal to Add Food Crisis to Nuclear Blackmail, Moscow Says

Kiev, London Sabotaged Grain Deal to Add Food Crisis to Nuclear Blackmail, Moscow Says

Russia had to suspend its participation in the accord after Ukraine carried out a massive drone attack on Crimea and on Russian ships in the Black Sea. 30.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-30T11:04+0000

2022-10-30T11:04+0000

2022-10-30T11:36+0000

russia

russia

maria zakharova

grain

grain exports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102844550_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_42bcc22ef40c1f7b4d766ed5ada9b5bf.jpg

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Sunday that the grain deal was disrupted by Ukraine and the UK.At the same time, Moscow noted it is ready to provide a vast amount of Russian grain to the developing nations for free.On Saturday, Russia's MoD announced that Moscow is suspending its participation, following a series of massive drone attacks against Sevastopol, carried out by Ukraine with assistance from British specialists.Moscow has repeatedly criticized the UN-brokered grain deal, struck in July, since the grain ended up in European countries - while the intention of the deal was to avoid a food crisis among the developing nations of the global South. In addition, Russia noted that the other side struggled to keep its end of the accord, regarding deliveries of Russian food and fertilizers.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, maria zakharova, grain, grain exports