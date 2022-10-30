International
Breaking News: US Potential Willingness to Heed Russia's Concerns Could be Platform for Putin-Biden Talks, Kremlin Says
Kanye West Drops to Third Place in List of Richest Hip-Hop Stars as Major Brands Ditch Him
Kanye West Drops to Third Place in List of Richest Hip-Hop Stars as Major Brands Ditch Him
Over the past weeks, a number of brands have cut their ties with the rapper amid allegations of anti-Semitism. Ye, however, noted that the campaign against him... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International
Rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, lost his second position among the most wealthy hip-hop artists, according to US media. At the moment, the list is topped by JAY-Z, with $1.5 billion, while Diddy Combs - who is also believed to be a billionaire now is in second place. Kanye comes third with his $500 mln fortune, as he lost several lucrative deals, including one with Adidas.Berner and Dr. Dre come 4th and 5th, with $410 mln and $400 mln respectively.Earlier in October, the rapper prompted controversy by making several statements - among other things, he alleged that the Jews control music industry and the media, suppressing everyone who opposes the narrative.As a result, Kanye, who was accused of anti-Semitism and "hateful" rhetoric, was dropped by Adidas, Gap Inc., Balenciaga, Vogue, and CAA talent agency, among others.
Kanye West Drops to Third Place in List of Richest Hip-Hop Stars as Major Brands Ditch Him

08:15 GMT 30.10.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Rapper Kanye West wears a Make America Great again hat during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Oct. 11, 2018.
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Over the past weeks, a number of brands have cut their ties with the rapper amid allegations of anti-Semitism. Ye, however, noted that the campaign against him proves that the industry seeks to crush any dissenting voices.
Rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, lost his second position among the most wealthy hip-hop artists, according to US media. At the moment, the list is topped by JAY-Z, with $1.5 billion, while Diddy Combs - who is also believed to be a billionaire now is in second place. Kanye comes third with his $500 mln fortune, as he lost several lucrative deals, including one with Adidas.
Berner and Dr. Dre come 4th and 5th, with $410 mln and $400 mln respectively.

“I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive,” Kanye previously said. "The money is not who I am. The people is who I am."

Earlier in October, the rapper prompted controversy by making several statements - among other things, he alleged that the Jews control music industry and the media, suppressing everyone who opposes the narrative.
As a result, Kanye, who was accused of anti-Semitism and "hateful" rhetoric, was dropped by Adidas, Gap Inc., Balenciaga, Vogue, and CAA talent agency, among others.
