Kanye West Drops to Third Place in List of Richest Hip-Hop Stars as Major Brands Ditch Him

Rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, lost his second position among the most wealthy hip-hop artists, according to US media. At the moment, the list is topped by JAY-Z, with $1.5 billion, while Diddy Combs - who is also believed to be a billionaire now is in second place. Kanye comes third with his $500 mln fortune, as he lost several lucrative deals, including one with Adidas.Berner and Dr. Dre come 4th and 5th, with $410 mln and $400 mln respectively.Earlier in October, the rapper prompted controversy by making several statements - among other things, he alleged that the Jews control music industry and the media, suppressing everyone who opposes the narrative.As a result, Kanye, who was accused of anti-Semitism and "hateful" rhetoric, was dropped by Adidas, Gap Inc., Balenciaga, Vogue, and CAA talent agency, among others.
Over the past weeks, a number of brands have cut their ties with the rapper amid allegations of anti-Semitism. Ye, however, noted that the campaign against him proves that the industry seeks to crush any dissenting voices.
Berner and Dr. Dre come 4th and 5th, with $410 mln and $400 mln respectively.
“I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive,” Kanye previously said. "The money is not who I am. The people is who I am."
Earlier in October, the rapper prompted controversy by making several statements - among other things, he alleged that the Jews control music industry and the media, suppressing everyone
who opposes the narrative.
As a result, Kanye, who was accused of anti-Semitism and "hateful" rhetoric, was dropped by Adidas, Gap Inc., Balenciaga, Vogue, and CAA talent agency, among others.