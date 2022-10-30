Indian PM Modi Greets Nation on Occasion of Chhath Puja
© AP Photo / Pankaj NangiaIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug.15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
The holy festival of Chhath is dedicated to the Sun God. During the four-day festival, people seek blessings from the Sun God to live a longer, healthier and prosperous life.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja on Sunday.
In a tweet in Hindi, Modi wrote: “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and nature. I wish that everyone’s life gets illuminated with the blessings of Lord Sun’s aura and Chhathi Maiya.”
© Photo : Twitter/ @narendramodi Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Occasion of Chhath Puja
Indian President Droupadi Murmu also extended her "hearty greetings to the people on the occasion of Chhath Puja."
"It is a day to pray to the Sun God and a unique example of expressing gratitude towards nature. I pray to Chhathi Maiyya for happiness, peace, and prosperity in everyone's life,” she tweeted.
© Photo : Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvnPresident Droupadi Murmu Wishes for Happiness, Peace and Prosperity of Everyone on Occasion of Chhath Puja
They were joined by Federal Home Minister Amit Shah, who also extended his greetings to the people:: “May Chhath Maya bless everyone with happiness, peace, prosperity and health.”
समस्त देशवासियों को सूर्य उपासना के महापर्व छठ पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 30, 2022
छठी मैया सभी को सुख, शांति, समृद्धि और आरोग्य प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/w2lFV4XLBK
Preparations for Chhath Puja begin a day after the festival of light, Diwali, as devotees start eating food without onion or garlic, prepare meals with utmost hygiene and eat only after taking a bath.
During the four-day festival, women observe a rigorous fast and pray to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Chhathi) for their families' and children's well-being and prosperity.
This year the festival began with Nahay Khay on October 28, followed by Kharna on October 29, Chhath Puja on October 30 (Sunday) and Usha Arghya on October 31.
© Photo : Twitter/@Sonali09718632A Devotee Shared Photo of Women Worshipping Sun God and Taking Dip in River
On the first day of the festival, people who observe fast wake up early in the morning to worship the Sun God before eating anything. On the second day, people observing fast don’t eat anything or drink water until they offer special sweets made of milk and jiggery to God in the evening.
On the third day, people prepare a special meal and in the evening families accompany the devotees observing the fast to riverbank, pond or any water body to offer the special meal along with holy water of River Ganga to the setting sun.
On the last day, the devotees offer holy water of River Ganga to the rising sun and seek protection of children, as well as peace and happiness for the entire family from the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Then, the devotees drink water and eat prasad, a devotional offering made to a god, in order to break fast.