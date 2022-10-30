https://sputniknews.com/20221030/frightening-yourself-for-fun-helps-building-bonds-soothe-stress---study-1102835682.html

Frightening Yourself for Fun Helps Building Bonds, Soothe Stress - Study

Nearly 40 million people in the US experience an anxiety disorder in any given year – nearly 18% of the population – according to science. Some of us manage... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International

Fear, which is an emotional response to threats, alerts us to danger, and when we’re scared, our nervous system floods our body with adrenaline and our brain with dopamine and norepinephrine, which can boost our mood. Now, new research looking at people who chase fear for fun suggests that it can help soothe anxiety and even help us bond with others – in addition to making us a little more resilient.Essentially, as long as we know that there’s no real threat, according to the researchers, a little fear on purpose can be good for us. At least that’s what researchers at the Recreational Fear Lab at Aarhus University in Denmark found when they realized through their investigations that during the pandemic, fans of horror movies showed greater signs of psychological resilience.The thought is that doing scary things for fun, like watching scary films or visiting haunted houses helps people manage fears in real life by helping them regulate their reactions.The findings were echoed by a separate study conducted by Margee Kerr, a sociologist at the University of PIttsburgh, who found that people who patronize “extreme” haunted houses – the ones that employ actors to reach out and grab participants, or inflict higher-stakes scares like electric shocks – feel as though they’re mood is improved afterwards, and often note less stress and tiredness.Researchers also suggest doing scary things with a group of friends since the shared activity may help you feel closer to each other.Some theories presented by members of the Fear Lab suggest that people who suffer from anxiety enjoy scaring themselves because it can give them feelings of control, especially if the threats aren’t real.People who enter haunted houses are allowed to leave any time they want; they aren’t actually in any danger. Being able to take “breaks” or shut your eyes during moments of being overwhelmed are tactics that allow participants to manage their fear and push past comfort zones – which can help give a boost in mood, work through difficult emotions, and or help develop more as people.However, in order to feel the benefits from scaring yourself silly, you have to actually enjoy the activity, which means you can’t just jump right into the scariest thing you can find, officials underscored.“Try the milder stuff first - a kids’ horror movie or a neighborhood haunt where you can see the zipper on the monster’s back,” says Clasen, who also suggests looking for a “scarier version” of something you already enjoy, be it books, films, or podcasts. Like Kerr reminds us: “Recreational fear is all about choice.”

