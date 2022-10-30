https://sputniknews.com/20221030/finland-braces-for-power-outages-amid-energy-gridlock-1102843522.html

Finland Braces for Power Outages Amid Energy Gridlock

In May, the Russian energy giant Gazprom сut its gas exports to Finland, in line with President Vladimir Putin’s previous order that the countries seen by... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International

Finland is bracing for rolling blackouts this winter amid an energy crisis caused by cuts in Russian gas and electricity.The remarks followed the Russian energy giant Gazprom stopping its gas exports to Finland in May, in a move that was preceded by Helsinki announcing its NATO bid and refusing to comply with Moscow's demands to pay for the blue fuel in rubles.Finland's state-run gas company Gasum said in a statement at the time that "natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum's supply contract have been cut off" at 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) on May 21.Earlier that month, Russia scrapped its electricity exports to Finland, in what was followed by Finland's state-controlled oil company Neste deciding to replace imports of Russian crude oil with supplies from other countries.In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to hammer out mechanisms for payments to be made in rubles for Russian natural gas exports by countries designated by Moscow as “unfriendly”.The decision came about a month after the US and its allies slapped packages of sanctions on Russia in response to Moscow launching the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. Putin later pointed out the sanctions had backfired on those who imposed them.

