Czech Tourist Killed as Landslide Hits Hotel on Crete, Greece
ATHENS (Sputnik) - A landslide hit a hotel in the village of Agia Fotia on Crete, killing a Czech tourist and injuring a child, the Hellenic Fire Service said... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International
Czech Tourist Killed as Landslide Hits Hotel on Crete, Greece

10:13 GMT 30.10.2022
