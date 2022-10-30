https://sputniknews.com/20221030/czech-tourist-killed-as-landslide-hits-hotel-on-crete-greece-1102843399.html

Czech Tourist Killed as Landslide Hits Hotel on Crete, Greece

Czech Tourist Killed as Landslide Hits Hotel on Crete, Greece

ATHENS (Sputnik) - A landslide hit a hotel in the village of Agia Fotia on Crete, killing a Czech tourist and injuring a child, the Hellenic Fire Service said... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-30T10:13+0000

2022-10-30T10:13+0000

2022-10-30T10:13+0000

world

greece

crete

landslide

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102843252_0:198:2100:1379_1920x0_80_0_0_69681dc9ab85ed6d71139c151dfea252.jpg

According to the fire service, 50 firefighters and 20 vehicles arrived at the scene.Greek broadcaster ERT reported that part of the rock collapsed on a hotel on Sunday night and crushed the room in which a family from the Czech Republic was staying.According to the broadcaster, a 45-year-old Czech tourist was found dead, while her 11-year-old son was injured. The woman's husband was in another room and was almost unharmed.For the family, it was the last night at the hotel before returning to their homeland, the broadcaster added.

greece

crete

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

greece, crete, landslide